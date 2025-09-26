You Shouldn't Always Shred Chicken For Chicken Salad. Here's Why

What's your go-to method for making chicken salad? Some people may hand-shred the chicken, others use a mixer to do the shredding, while still others dice it into chunks. Is there one method that's universally acknowledged as the best, though? Matt Harding, chief innovation officer at fast casual restaurant chain Piada Italian Street Food, says no, not really. As he told The Takeout, "It's a combination of what you are looking for in presentation, flavor, and mouthfeel."

In Harding's opinion, you can go either shredded or cubed if you're making a standard mayonnaise-based salad, even one lightened up with yogurt. With certain other bases, however, you might want to stick with cubed chicken. As an example, Harding cautioned: "Shredded chicken can trap pesto on pieces of chicken and will result in flavor bombs intermittently within the salad."

Another aspect to consider is the appearance of the salad. Harding said shredding and cubing chicken results in different looks, with cubed chicken possibly better suited to chicken salad with bigger pieces of mix-ins, such as grapes. That way, the pieces of chicken can be cut so they are the same size as the grapes, thus leading to a more structured look that might be better for a party or another situation where appearances matter. This is not to say that Harding dismissed shredded chicken for such salads, though, especially if it's for informal occasions. As he noted, cubed and shredded chicken "will both taste roughly the same, but the mouthfeel and eating experience will be different."