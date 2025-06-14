Why Lemonade Tastes Extra Refreshing During The Summer
While people like me enjoy lemonade year-round, there's something especially delicious about the drink during the hot summer months. And its satisfying taste in the heat isn't merely because lemonade is a cold (and sometimes frozen) drink. Lemonade — and other acidic or sour things like it — is actively more refreshing in the heat because the taste of sour activates your salivary glands much more than more than the other four basic tastes (sweet, salty, bitter, and umami, or savory). The taste of sour gives your dry mouth a stronger sense of relief when you're dehydrated.
This salivating quality of sour foods and drinks is not the only thing that makes lemonade the ideal drink. While the acidity of the drink impacts the inside of your mouth, lemonade is also (ideally) made up of 4 cups of water for every one cup of sugar and one cup of lemon juice, making it incredibly hydrating as well. Thus, the summer staple possesses the two most important qualities for a refreshing drink to have as the temperature gets higher each year.
The downsides of drinking lemonade during the summer
Despite lemonade being a great drink of choice for the summertime, it's certainly not without its fair share of faults. For starters, because the sour taste of lemonade is able to counteract its intense sweetness (and vice versa), you might not notice just how sugary the drink can be, especially if you're enjoying a store-bought version rather than fresh lemonade. With this in mind, lemonade suffers from the same issue that sports drinks do, as it's also packed with sugar to a degree that could be dangerous if consumed too often.
Also, while lemonade can provide a suitable amount of hydration, it might not be enough for those long days out in the sun. Though it's a great source of vitamin C and potassium, lemonade doesn't possess enough nutrients or hydrating qualities to replace water altogether. So, don't be tricked by lemonade's salivating effect and go all-in on the drink this summer; enjoy it in moderation while continuing to hydrate using water — maybe even with a lemon slice or two in it — on a regular basis.