Why Lemonade Tastes Extra Refreshing During The Summer

While people like me enjoy lemonade year-round, there's something especially delicious about the drink during the hot summer months. And its satisfying taste in the heat isn't merely because lemonade is a cold (and sometimes frozen) drink. Lemonade — and other acidic or sour things like it — is actively more refreshing in the heat because the taste of sour activates your salivary glands much more than more than the other four basic tastes (sweet, salty, bitter, and umami, or savory). The taste of sour gives your dry mouth a stronger sense of relief when you're dehydrated.

This salivating quality of sour foods and drinks is not the only thing that makes lemonade the ideal drink. While the acidity of the drink impacts the inside of your mouth, lemonade is also (ideally) made up of 4 cups of water for every one cup of sugar and one cup of lemon juice, making it incredibly hydrating as well. Thus, the summer staple possesses the two most important qualities for a refreshing drink to have as the temperature gets higher each year.