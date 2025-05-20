Why Sports Drinks Might Not Be Your Best Source Of Hydration This Summer

The battle between water and sports drinks, immortalized by Adam Sandler's stirring drama "The Waterboy", has raged for decades. Water is, of course, a reliable thirst-quencher — heck, the word "hydrate" comes from the Greek word for water. But when sports drink brands like Elvis Presley's favorite, Gatorade, boast about the power of their electrolytes, it's hard not to be drawn in, especially when it's promising a sweeter, more flavorful experience than plain ol' water. Still, be careful: not every sports drink is right for every situation. To understand why, Mashed talked to a few different nutrition experts, who explained when to reach for the Cool Blue Gatorade and (as is more often the case) when H 2 O is your best bet.

With sports drinks, "electrolytes" are a potent buzzword, but you should be on the lookout for specific electrolytes that need replenishing. Tami Best, a nutritionist for Top Nutrition Coaching, suggests that you look for potassium and sodium in your sports drinks — after all, when you're sweating really intensely, those are the nutrients you end up losing. She also suggests looking for various sources of carbohydrates: "Selecting a drink that has a variety of carbohydrate sources helps to optimize the body's absorption and the muscle's utilization of the carbohydrates." That means you'll want drinks with different kinds of sugar, including sucrose and glucose. In short, it's a good idea to save sports drinks for when you're seriously working up a sweat doing arduous physical activity for an extended period of time.