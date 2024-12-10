Elvis Presley's Favorite On-Stage Drink Was A Modest Choice

The story of Elvis Presley's life and early demise is one famously full of excess. Even people unfamiliar with his music have likely heard tales of drug-fueled nights and peanut butter banana bacon sandwiches. When it came to alcohol, though, the King was unlikely to indulge — possibly due to witnessing his beloved mother Gladys' premature death in 1958 brought on by liver damage from alcoholism. Presley's father, Vernon, noted his son's distaste for alcohol in a 1978 interview with Good Housekeeping, stating that he'd only ever seen Elvis accidentally drink too much peach brandy once. Perhaps this preference for fruitier flavors, coupled with a need for hydration in the Las Vegas heat, where he had an intense performance schedule, explains why Presley liked to chug Gatorade on stage.

The King of Rock and Roll clearly took Gatorade's promotional messaging to heart. Gatorade was invented by researchers at the University of Florida in 1965 to keep its college football players from getting too dehydrated while sweating heavily on the field. The drink was formulated to restore the balance of blood sugar and electrolytes in the body. As the University of Florida's team is called the Gators, the revolutionary new sports beverage earned the nickname "Gatorade," and it stuck. The drink was quickly attributed as a factor in UF's team winning football games.