Take Frozen Lemonade To The Next Level With Fruity Combinations

As far as we're concerned, there's nothing more refreshing than frozen lemonade during hot weather. But unless you plan on visiting Del's in Rhode Island for authentic frozen lemonade, you'll probably be making it at home. This could present problems like this one: Blending together just lemon juice, water, sugar, and ice is good enough on its own, but it can potentially lead to a more diluted drink than you might like. That's why adding frozen fruit to the mix (and using less ice as a result) is key to giving your frozen lemonade a more unique taste and sweeter flavor.

As far as what fruit to use, watermelon, strawberries, and raspberries are all great additives to frozen lemonade. However, there are so many unique directions to go in when it comes to what frozen fruit to use since most all of them work well. I enjoy adding frozen cranberries, pomegranate arils, and strawberries to maximize the sour flavor, but blueberries, cherries, mangoes, peaches, or pineapple are also delicious.