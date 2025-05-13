Take Frozen Lemonade To The Next Level With Fruity Combinations
As far as we're concerned, there's nothing more refreshing than frozen lemonade during hot weather. But unless you plan on visiting Del's in Rhode Island for authentic frozen lemonade, you'll probably be making it at home. This could present problems like this one: Blending together just lemon juice, water, sugar, and ice is good enough on its own, but it can potentially lead to a more diluted drink than you might like. That's why adding frozen fruit to the mix (and using less ice as a result) is key to giving your frozen lemonade a more unique taste and sweeter flavor.
As far as what fruit to use, watermelon, strawberries, and raspberries are all great additives to frozen lemonade. However, there are so many unique directions to go in when it comes to what frozen fruit to use since most all of them work well. I enjoy adding frozen cranberries, pomegranate arils, and strawberries to maximize the sour flavor, but blueberries, cherries, mangoes, peaches, or pineapple are also delicious.
Turn your fruity frozen lemonade into a creamy treat
While adding frozen fruit to your blended lemonade might not be as revolutionary of an idea as the "Queer Eye" tomato juice lemonade thing, it does open up a whole new world of opportunities for the summertime favorite. For instance, you can add creaminess to your fruity frozen lemonade by utilizing ice cream alongside or instead of ice in your recipe, resulting in a similar treat to Chick-fil-A's Frosted Lemonade. Seeing as some of the chain's most popular lemonade variations — such as Chick-fil-A's beloved Key Lime Frosted Lemonade — include the addition of fruit and ice cream, making a copycat of the treat with your favorite ingredients at home is a great option.
Similarly, another way to upgrade frozen lemonade comes from a different fast food chain: Portillo's. After you've made your frozen fruit lemonade in the way you want it, adding crumbs of your favorite lemon cake — whether it's store-bought or homemade — channels the Strawberry Lemon Cake Shake that Portillo's fans absolutely adore while still giving it a very unique taste and texture that sets it apart from the fast food item.