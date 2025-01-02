A Beloved Chick-Fil-A Drink Is Back After 5 Years (This Time With A Sidekick)
Many longtime Chick-fil-A fans will be delighted to hear that 2025 is starting off with the return of an item that we've all been clamoring for. For the first time in five years, Chick-fil-A will begin offering the Key Lime Frosted Lemonade to customers nationwide (except for Alaska and Vermont, which have no Chick-fil-A locations) starting on January 7th, albeit for a limited time only. The last time the frozen beverage was seen, it was offered as a limited-time-only menu item in Spring 2019, when it was a smash hit despite its brief run. The Key Lime Frosted lemonade is made with Chick-fil-A's Icedream soft serve mixed with lemonade and Key lime flavoring.
This time, however, the Chick-Fil-A's Key Lime Frosted Lemonade will be accompanied by a brand new drink, the Key Lime Lemonade, which allows consumers to enjoy the greatness of Chick-Fil-A's remarkably tasty lemonade with that hint of lime that makes the frosted variation so delicious. All in all, Chick-fil-A is making a statement to start the year, bringing the warm-weather flavor of key lime to locations across the country in the cold of winter.
Chick-fil-A's Winter 2025 items are bound to be fan favorites
Both the Key Lime Lemonade and the frosted variation of the drink also have diet variations available, meaning four new drinks are technically being made available at the beloved fast food chain. While it remains to be seen if the lemonades remain as popular as they were the last time around, Chick-fil-A has a strong track record with specialty lemonades, so it's safe to assume they'll be enjoyed up until the end of the season.
Joining those refreshing menu items is a sandwich that has been missing from the menu for quite some time as well. Chick-fil-A's Grilled Spicy Deluxe Sandwich, an item that first arrived on the scene four years ago in January 2021, will be getting a second chance at life yet again this winter as it completes a sour and spicy seasonal menu for the fast food chicken shop. The Grilled Spicy Deluxe is made with a spicy marinated grilled chicken breast garnished with cheese, lettuce, tomato, and cilantro lime sauce.