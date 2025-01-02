A Beloved Chick-Fil-A Drink Is Back After 5 Years (This Time With A Sidekick)

Many longtime Chick-fil-A fans will be delighted to hear that 2025 is starting off with the return of an item that we've all been clamoring for. For the first time in five years, Chick-fil-A will begin offering the Key Lime Frosted Lemonade to customers nationwide (except for Alaska and Vermont, which have no Chick-fil-A locations) starting on January 7th, albeit for a limited time only. The last time the frozen beverage was seen, it was offered as a limited-time-only menu item in Spring 2019, when it was a smash hit despite its brief run. The Key Lime Frosted lemonade is made with Chick-fil-A's Icedream soft serve mixed with lemonade and Key lime flavoring.

This time, however, the Chick-Fil-A's Key Lime Frosted Lemonade will be accompanied by a brand new drink, the Key Lime Lemonade, which allows consumers to enjoy the greatness of Chick-Fil-A's remarkably tasty lemonade with that hint of lime that makes the frosted variation so delicious. All in all, Chick-fil-A is making a statement to start the year, bringing the warm-weather flavor of key lime to locations across the country in the cold of winter.