The Chain Restaurant That Goes Above And Beyond For Its Lemonade
We all know and love lemonade as a cool, refreshing drink. But we especially love the lemonade at Chick-fil-A, which pairs well with the chicken chain's famous sandwiches (which we like to top with mac and cheese). But have you ever wondered why this fast food restaurant's lemonade is so good? The answer is simple: Chick-fil-A goes above and beyond with its lemonade, using quality ingredients to make sure every customer gets the perfect lemony sip every time.
According to its website, Chick-fil-A's lemonade is made with simple ingredients like lemon juice, water, and cane sugar. The secret lies in the lemon juice, which comes from USA-grown Sunkist lemons. The lemons come from family-owned farms in Arizona and California and are part of Chick-fil-A's commitment to quality food with real ingredients.
So the next time you order your favorite meal from Chick-fil-A and pair it with a classic lemonade, you can enjoy your drink knowing it's made with real ingredients — for what it's worth, Chick-fil-A makes a pretty mean sweet tea too!
Sunkist lemons aren't just for lemonade
Sunkist lemons, which are grown out West, are some of the biggest, brightest, most flavorful lemons in the nation — and also some of the most plentiful citrus fruits found in the United States. Sunkist lemons can be the base of a delicious batch of lemonade at home, but they can used in other ways too. A splash of lemon juice can add zest and flavorful to delectable desserts or as a flavor enhancer for just about anything from veggies to pasta to meats.
Believe it or not, lemonade by itself has plenty of health benefits too (or at least the lemon does). Since it doesn't naturally contain caffeine, it's a tasty alternative to soda and perhaps a little more refreshing than a glass of water. Since lemons are packed with Vitamin C, each sip of lemonade gives your immune system a boost and can also help your digestive health. If you're keeping an eye on how much sugar is in your diet, Chick-fil-A does offer a diet lemonade as well which cuts down on the sweetness.