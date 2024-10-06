Here's The Fast Food Joint With The Superior Sweet Tea

While Chick-fil-A takes the top spot, Popeyes and Raising Cane's are clear runners-up. While Popeyes might be a little too sugary for some people's liking, it's also brewed with cane sugar as well as a blend of black and orange pekoe tea, which gives it a fresh flavor to help wash down those biscuits. Raising Cane's, on the other hand, makes sure that other flavors shine in their tea besides just sugar. There are hints of citrus zest in addition to the earthy tea flavor that bring a balance to the meal for those who prefer a slightly less sweet drink.

On the flip side, McDonald's sweet tea lands at the bottom of the pitcher, especially in terms of consistency. You'd think by now they would have gotten it right, but, much like with the functionality of their ice cream machines, you never know what you're going to get. One day, your cup is full of nothing but sugary syrup and ice, and the next, it barely has any flavor. Not to mention, the ice seems to melt too quickly, so you end up with a watery concoction of lukewarm tea—although some blame this on McDonald's getting rid of their Styrofoam cups.

Either way, Chick-fil-A is the clear winner, leaving McDonald's to drown in its own sugary inconsistency. Quality and freshness win every time, proving that not all fast food teas are brewed equal.