This Mini Costco Find Has Customers Running To The Bakery

Costco consistently rolls out delectable bakery items throughout the year, leaving many wondering what it can possibly do next to keep excitement going for shoppers. While Costco rolled out its new Kirkland Signature madeleines as a dessert in the bakery section earlier this month, an even more recent launch is the store's mini croissant donuts. These cronut-esque treats have quickly garnered a lot of attention. With 20 mini donuts — 10 coated in cinnamon sugar and 10 covered in a classic sugar glaze — in each $9.99 package, they are perfect for groups of people to enjoy together.

Now, unlike many new and popular items at the retailer, the mini croissant donuts are actually not made by Costco's beloved and longstanding private label brand, Kirkland Signature. Instead, the donuts are produced by CT Bakery, a Canadian donut shop that has become a global provider of bakery items for grocery stores over the years. Nevertheless, the brand is clearly capable of hanging with Costco's many delicious donut options and has the potential to be incredibly popular as more shoppers begin to discover its existence.