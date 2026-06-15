This Mini Costco Find Has Customers Running To The Bakery
Costco consistently rolls out delectable bakery items throughout the year, leaving many wondering what it can possibly do next to keep excitement going for shoppers. While Costco rolled out its new Kirkland Signature madeleines as a dessert in the bakery section earlier this month, an even more recent launch is the store's mini croissant donuts. These cronut-esque treats have quickly garnered a lot of attention. With 20 mini donuts — 10 coated in cinnamon sugar and 10 covered in a classic sugar glaze — in each $9.99 package, they are perfect for groups of people to enjoy together.
Now, unlike many new and popular items at the retailer, the mini croissant donuts are actually not made by Costco's beloved and longstanding private label brand, Kirkland Signature. Instead, the donuts are produced by CT Bakery, a Canadian donut shop that has become a global provider of bakery items for grocery stores over the years. Nevertheless, the brand is clearly capable of hanging with Costco's many delicious donut options and has the potential to be incredibly popular as more shoppers begin to discover its existence.
What do the new mini croissant donuts at Costco taste like?
Now, because the item is so new — with the first known report of it appearing at a Costco location just last week on June 8 — there haven't been many reviews of the product just yet. Even so, the feedback has been generally mixed among the few people who have given the product a shot and commented about it online. One fan online called them "awesome," while another said they were "horrible." A taste tester mentioned the interior needs flavor, and the product overall lacks something to bring it from good to great.
When looking at the ingredients list of these mini croissant donuts, it's pretty easy to see why these early adopters have mixed feelings. For starters, while most are used to eating either yeast or cake donuts, CT Bakery's product utilizes enriched wheat flour and vegetable oil shortening to give the donuts that flaky, croissant-style texture unlike that of traditional donuts. However, this unique texture is enough to pique the interest of Costco fans. Plus, each 20-pack features classic flavors that most donut fans will know and love.