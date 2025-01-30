How To Tell Cake And Yeast Donuts Apart

Back when I was a kid, they were all just "donuts" to me. But, as I grew older and (marginally) wiser, I came to realize that there are all different types of donuts beyond just "all good ones." I noticed that the types of donuts that we'd get from the grocery store were always the dense kind, while the ones we picked up from Dunkin' Donuts (now just Dunkin'), tended to be lighter and fluffier. Little did I realize that I'd already learned the difference between a cake and a yeast donut — I was just too busy enjoying them to notice.

The word "cake" describes the crumb of the cake donut since it's, well, much like cake. These types of donuts are dense and soft, and the exterior tends to have a bit of contrasting crispness due to the fact that it comes in direct contact with the frying oil. They're also leavened with an agent like baking powder or baking soda, similar to cake batter. Yeast donuts, on the other hand, are springy and airy, just like your classic glazed. These donuts have been leavened with yeast, like bread, so they'll have that natural yeasty and slightly tangy flavor once you dig in.