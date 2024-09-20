Does TikTok's Trick To Turn A Slice Of Bread Into A Donut Really Work?
If there's one thing kids learn from their parents when they're craving store-bought foods, it's that there's food at home. As an adult when late-night donut cravings hit, are you hopping in the car and driving to the nearest Dunkin' or would you rather whip them up yourself?
Homemade donuts from scratch can take a fair amount of time, ingredients, and work, but this TikTok trick shows you how to make them with just water and bread. Of course, these bread donuts won't be Dunkin' level but they could do the job in a pinch.
@thefastfoodie.tv
Craving donuts but only have bread in the house? Try this easy hack – warm out of the oven (& dipped in chocolate sauce) they taste just like regular donuts! They're also vegan, so perfect if you're doing Veganuary. 1. Add splashes of water to a slice of bread and knead into a dough. 2. Shape into a ring, then fry in oil for a couple of minutes until golden brown. 3. Coat in sugar and serve warm. #donuts #veganuary2023 #donuthack #bread #tiktokfood #food #foodhack #easyrecipe #fy #fyp #foryoupage #foryou
Using bread that's already been baked saves you the worry of eating undercooked or raw dough, leaving a little more room for user error than most donut recipes would. So, let's see if these little bread treats are an actual donut dupe or if they're going to have you on a hunt for Krispy Kreme at 11 p.m.
How to make bread donuts
The upside to this simple bread donut trick is that if you don't feel like putting in the work to make donuts from scratch or go out and buy them, you can simply use bread, water, oil, sugar, and whatever toppings you can scrape together. For example, I did a bit of my own spin by using cinnamon sugar to coat the donuts (after all, apple cider donut season is fast approaching).
To make bread donuts, you'll first need to cut the crust off slices of bread like you're a picky child. From there, use sprinkles of water to soften the bread and mold it into a "dough." Roll the dough into a ball, shape it into a ring, and poke a hole in the middle. I had an actual donut baking tray to help with this formation, but turns out the dough balls were too small for it to be of use.
Once you've got your donut shapes formed, place them in a pan with hot oil and cook each side till golden brown. Fish your mini donuts out of the oil and let them rest and dry off a minute before you coat them with sugar or whatever you've chosen. Bam, there's your donut craving satisfied in about 15 minutes.
How bread donuts taste
Something to call out immediately that may have affected the taste and overall success of this kitchen experiment is that I did use Keto-friendly bread. It was a deal at Costco that just couldn't be passed up.
Regardless, I believe the keto bread gave the final product a slightly odd aftertaste that probably wouldn't happen with regular bread slices. At the same time, there's no way one singular slice of bread is enough to make a donut. I had to smush two slices of wet bread together to create enough "dough" for one donut.
Also, whether keto-friendly or not, water is not enough to truly make the bread slices hold together as actual dough would. Before being fried in the oil, the mini donuts had some cracks and felt like they might fall apart if I tried too hard to make a perfect hole in the middle.
That said, in the end, warm, fried bread coated in cinnamon sugar is always going to be a winner. Were I craving late-night donuts with minimal effort, these would do the trick. Plus, the room left for variation in toppings makes these water and bread donuts fairly versatile. By no means will these be the best donuts you've ever had, but they'll be far from the worst.