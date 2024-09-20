Does TikTok's Trick To Turn A Slice Of Bread Into A Donut Really Work?

If there's one thing kids learn from their parents when they're craving store-bought foods, it's that there's food at home. As an adult when late-night donut cravings hit, are you hopping in the car and driving to the nearest Dunkin' or would you rather whip them up yourself?

Homemade donuts from scratch can take a fair amount of time, ingredients, and work, but this TikTok trick shows you how to make them with just water and bread. Of course, these bread donuts won't be Dunkin' level but they could do the job in a pinch.

Using bread that's already been baked saves you the worry of eating undercooked or raw dough, leaving a little more room for user error than most donut recipes would. So, let's see if these little bread treats are an actual donut dupe or if they're going to have you on a hunt for Krispy Kreme at 11 p.m.