31 Years Ago, The Kirkland Name Took Over Costco — Here's How It Was Picked

Costco's Kirkland Signature brand is a private-label success story. The products make up around a third of Costco's sales, accounting for $86 billion in 2024. That's a big portion of the estimated $271 billion that Americans spent on private labels the same year. What makes Kirkland stand out?

When Costco started experimenting with store brands in the early '90s, the retailer stuck to the standard rules. Different products had different private labels, like Cloud detergent and Chelsea toilet paper. In 1995, the retailer made a radical change. Costco decided to re-launch all of its store brand products under one label — and that label needed a name.

Executives floated a few ideas before deciding on Kirkland Signature. They didn't want to use the name Costco because the chain worked too closely with other brands. They considered naming the brand Seattle Signature, since the company was born in Seattle, Washington, but they couldn't get the legal rights. Ultimately, they chose Kirkland, after the Seattle suburb that housed the brand's original headquarters.

There was a certain irony to the name — Costco was already in the process of moving its headquarters from Kirkland to Issaquah, another Seattle suburb. Issaquah Signature didn't fly, though. "Nobody could spell Issaquah anyway," the retailer's co-founder, Jim Sinegal, told The Wall Street Journal. Launching the Kirkland Signature brand was risky, but it paid off; the brand has become a symbol of Costco's commitment to quality.