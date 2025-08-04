The Kirkland Product Costco Discontinued Before It Even Reached Shelves

Costco's store brand, Kirkland Signature, has a reputation for high quality at low prices, and there's a reason for that. Costco doesn't aim to make products that are just as good as the name-brand versions; it aims to make products that are better. "I want to get that little bit of extra differentiation from the national brand," Costco CEO Ron Vachris told The Wall Street Journal (via YouTube).

But sometimes, the brand's product developers just can't figure out how to get that extra edge to ensure it will be a Kirkland Signature food Costco customers buy on repeat. Take mayonnaise, for example. Costco pulled a new-and-not-so-improved mayo before it even hit the shelves. Initially, the chain tried to enhance the condiment's nutrition by adding omega-3 fatty acids. However, mayonnaise is a delicate emulsion: That's why it's so important to follow the rules when making homemade mayo. The added fatty acids destabilized the emulsion and broke the mayo.

But don't feel too bad about Kirkland's mayonnaise missteps. Overall, Kirkland Signature is raking in significantly more cash than name-brand condiment kingpin Kraft Heinz. In 2024, just the Kirkland Signature line generated $86 billion, while sales of all of the Kraft Heinz products combined amounted to around $26 billion.