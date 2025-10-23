The Kirkland Signature Liquor Costco Customers Would Rather Pour Down The Drain

Costco customers know that they can expect top quality when they buy Kirkland products — with a few notable exceptions. According to Reddit, one of those exceptions is the Kirkland Signature Spiced Rum. "The last iteration of this was the worst rum I've ever tasted, and I'm a rum guy. Buyer beware," one Redditor wrote on a post about the product. Another commenter made their opinion clear with a single vomiting emoji.

Spiced rum is a year-round classic. It's used in popular tiki drinks like pina coladas and hurricanes, and it gives an extra cozy warmth to winter drinks like spiked eggnog and hot buttered rum, too. But, according to Reddit, the artificial, saccharine taste of Kirkland's Spiced Rum cuts through even the most complex cocktail.

Commenters described notes of "cough syrup," "bubblegum," and "vanilla extract." If that sounds appealing to you, feel free to visit your local Costco. But if you want to avoid sickly-sweet artificial flavors, you're probably better off checking your local liquor store instead.