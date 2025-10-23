The Kirkland Signature Liquor Costco Customers Would Rather Pour Down The Drain
Costco customers know that they can expect top quality when they buy Kirkland products — with a few notable exceptions. According to Reddit, one of those exceptions is the Kirkland Signature Spiced Rum. "The last iteration of this was the worst rum I've ever tasted, and I'm a rum guy. Buyer beware," one Redditor wrote on a post about the product. Another commenter made their opinion clear with a single vomiting emoji.
Spiced rum is a year-round classic. It's used in popular tiki drinks like pina coladas and hurricanes, and it gives an extra cozy warmth to winter drinks like spiked eggnog and hot buttered rum, too. But, according to Reddit, the artificial, saccharine taste of Kirkland's Spiced Rum cuts through even the most complex cocktail.
Commenters described notes of "cough syrup," "bubblegum," and "vanilla extract." If that sounds appealing to you, feel free to visit your local Costco. But if you want to avoid sickly-sweet artificial flavors, you're probably better off checking your local liquor store instead.
Should you trust the reviews of Kirkland Signature Spiced Rum?
Kirkland Spiced Rum has had several iterations over the years. An older version, which was sold in a flat, shield-shaped glass bottle, was produced by Sazerac in Louisville, Kentucky, but the current one appears to be made in Puerto Rico. Apparently, the older version didn't live up to its prestigious parentage, anyway. It was one of the biggest flops in Costco history.
Not everyone hates Costco's current spiced rum. Tastings.com described it as "a touch sweet and vanilla forward" but called it "crowd pleasing." One Redditor noted that they "didn't mind it for rum and coke."
If you do end up with a bottle of Kirkland Signature Spiced Rum, don't pour it out immediately. One Redditor described it as "palatable" when mixed with eggnog. "Sounds like a good time to make some spiced rum cake," one comment suggested. You could even use the rum to make alcohol-infused cake pops — just keep them away from your kids.