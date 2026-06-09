Costco's New Dessert Find Has Customers Running To The Bakery

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Costco's bakery already offers various French-inspired items such as baguettes, beignets, and butter croissants, but the newest addition to the lineup starts with a letter other than "b." On your next swing through that section of the store, keep an eye out to see if you can spot the chain's new madeleines. (No need to literally run, though; as you undoubtedly learned in kindergarten, "walking feet" are to be used everywhere except the playground.) Madeleines, if you're not familiar with that cookie genre, are small, two-bite sponge cakes that are often baked in ridged molds. They are not filled but may be flavored. According to an Instagram reel posted by a Costco booster, these cookies are yellow in color. And as a subsequent comment indicates, they don't taste like lemon; they're the standard vanilla flavor.

The video poster captioned their cookie footage with a laudatory (if somewhat ungrammatical) statement: "They're soft, light, and everyone in our house loves!" Some commenters chimed in with similarly enthusiastic sentiments without yet having tried these items, demonstrating the popularity of madeleines in general. Other commenters had tried them already and liked them, with one person saying, "Amazing with coffee." Another added, "I've been snacking on these and considering hiding them." Some comments indicate Costco has carried this item in the past, so it's not really a new dessert, simply a returning one. One skeptic speculated by saying, "They just unwrap the packaged ones they already sell." Another objected to the price: "$9.99???? Hahaha hard pass."