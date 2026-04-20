Costco's Heard Your Complaints — Its New Bakery Sourdough Loaf Doesn't Hold Back On Berries

There's one Costco department where the quality can be hit or miss: the bakery. While Costco's sheet cakes are iconic, not every bakery item is a fan favorite. If social media buzz is any indication, though, the new sourdough bread is worth a try. The 2-pound loaf includes dried blueberries and is priced at $8.99.

Historically, Costco's bakery has had a bad reputation with blueberry fans. Customers have called out the bakery for selling blueberry bagels made with "simulated blueberries," that is, "blueberries" made from artificially flavored cranberries, or skipping the actual fruit altogether. As for Costco's blueberry muffins, they contain actual fruit — but just barely. When a disgruntled customer posted on Reddit that their muffins contained very few berries, one commenter joked, "Twoberry muffin."

Blueberries are not an issue with this fruit-studded sourdough, though, and it already has its fans. According to one satisfied customer on the r/Costco subreddit, the bread "doesn't skimp on the berries." "Guess this is where all the blueberries in the muffins went," another Redditor commented under the post.