Costco Vs Sam's Club: Where Should You Order Your Custom Sheet Cake?

A custom sheet cake can wow your guests and take your dessert table to the next level. Even the most amateur party planner can level up their celebration with the cake customizations found at Sam's Club or Costco. These membership-required warehouse stores are known for big quantities at low costs, and that reputation extends to their custom sheet cake offerings.

To decide where to order your sheet cake, you'll want to consider several factors. The cake needs to taste great, of course, and ideally it will be easy on your wallet as well as your taste buds. There's plenty more to consider too: How easy is it to order and pick up a sheet cake? What cake and frosting combinations are offered? How much customization is possible? These points may be more or less important to you depending on the specifics of your party, but to help you make the right decision, we've compared Sam's Club and Costco sheet cakes on all of these aspects of the cake ordering experience. See which store comes out on top when it comes to ordering a custom sheet cake.