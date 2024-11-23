The Right Bread To Use For Japanese Sandos

Modern Japanese cuisine has a lot of Western influence. Why? Blame the Meiji Restoration. When Japan opened after centuries of isolation, Western food became a status symbol. The government even encouraged a Western diet, which was seen as heartier than traditional Japanese fare. Over time, Japanese cooks put their own spin on Western classics. Now, Western-inspired dishes — called yoshoku — are a key part of Japanese cuisine. Some yoshoku are recognizable (albeit with a Japanese twist), while others could pass for traditional dishes. Some, like Japanese sando, make Westerners do a double take.

Sando are Japanese sandwiches, but they don't look like their Western counterparts. Sando are made with thick, fluffy bread, and popular fillings include fruit and katsu. They're a staple of Japan's famously fabulous convenience stores, but you can make them at home, too. To learn how, The Takeout talked to Namiko Hirasawa Chen. Chen is the founder of Just One Cookbook, a blog dedicated to Japanese food and culture.

Chen started her blog in 2011. Since then, Just One Cookbook has grown into the top English-language site for Japanese recipes, with shoutouts from The New York Times, The Washington Post, and The New Yorker. Ten years ago, Chen published a cookbook based on recipes from the site — but found that one cookbook actually wasn't enough. She's since published two more volumes. Chen's sando advice? Pick the right bread.