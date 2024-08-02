Japan Has Square Watermelons You Have To Pay A Pretty Penny For

Let's be honest, round watermelons are a bit inconvenient. Their shape makes them prone to rolling, so you have to keep an eye on them. One little bump off the counter, and you could end up with a watermelon explosion. Not to mention, if you want to chill them in the fridge, they never quite sit right, taking up awkward space. By the way, instead of chilling watermelon, try freezing it for delicious watermelon shaved ice.

To solve this problem, Japan, a country known for adopting many cool innovations like advanced bidet toilets in 80% of households, started growing square watermelons in the late 1970s. These unique melons are grown each year between June and July in the city of Zentsuji. However, they're not cheap. To get one, you need to visit Japan and pay $100 minimum. In expensive cities like Tokyo, it's more common to pay around $200, and prices can reach as high as $500. You can also apparently get one shipped, though it may set you back $800, and we couldn't find any places offering them for sale. Considering only 300 of these square watermelons are produced annually, and as few as 70 during a bad harvest year, the cost starts to make sense.

