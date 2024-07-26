Freeze And Grate Watermelon To Make Delicious Shaved Ice

I recently jumped on the viral shaved frozen watermelon trend and cannot believe how tasty and simple it is. Despite how staged this moment looks in cooking videos, my reaction when I took my first bite was genuinely wide-eyed. I expected the flavors to be dulled by the cold, but the freezing process actually enhanced the rich, sweet summer flavor, hitting me with a taste of nostalgia for my childhood snow cone days.

To make this refreshing treat, start by cutting the watermelon into manageable chunks for grating. If you prefer saving time and mess, don't be afraid to buy the pre-cut version (I shamelessly did this). Once you have your watermelon slices, pop them into the freezer until they're completely frozen. Then, grate the frozen watermelon — this part is oddly satisfying. Witness the magic as your icy slices slowly accumulate into a bowl of sweet deliciousness. Pro tip: wear gloves or use a paper towel to hold the watermelon because it can get really, painfully cold — ask me how I know.

Voilà! You have watermelon shaved ice. If you're going for social media likes, save a slice of frozen watermelon to use as a garnish. Make a slit in the watermelon and slide it onto the edge of the bowl for an Insta-worthy upgrade.

