Freeze And Grate Watermelon To Make Delicious Shaved Ice
I recently jumped on the viral shaved frozen watermelon trend and cannot believe how tasty and simple it is. Despite how staged this moment looks in cooking videos, my reaction when I took my first bite was genuinely wide-eyed. I expected the flavors to be dulled by the cold, but the freezing process actually enhanced the rich, sweet summer flavor, hitting me with a taste of nostalgia for my childhood snow cone days.
To make this refreshing treat, start by cutting the watermelon into manageable chunks for grating. If you prefer saving time and mess, don't be afraid to buy the pre-cut version (I shamelessly did this). Once you have your watermelon slices, pop them into the freezer until they're completely frozen. Then, grate the frozen watermelon — this part is oddly satisfying. Witness the magic as your icy slices slowly accumulate into a bowl of sweet deliciousness. Pro tip: wear gloves or use a paper towel to hold the watermelon because it can get really, painfully cold — ask me how I know.
Voilà! You have watermelon shaved ice. If you're going for social media likes, save a slice of frozen watermelon to use as a garnish. Make a slit in the watermelon and slide it onto the edge of the bowl for an Insta-worthy upgrade.
Toppings to elevate watermelon shaved ice
While I am a purist and enjoyed my watermelon shaved ice by itself, I fully support going all out with toppings. Adding some sort of sweetener like sugar or honey is popular. I tried honey, but didn't think it combined well with the watermelon. However, it could just be my taste buds because the combination is listed in multiple recipes.
It doesn't get any more classic than watermelon, basil, and lime. Lime balances out the sweetness of the watermelon, enhancing its flavor. The basil adds a little extra freshness, not to mention acts as a cute photo addition. While I didn't have lime on hand, I definitely recommend trying this.
If you're feeling adventurous, adding something creamy is a popular upgrade — from condensed milk to coconut milk or even Greek yogurt. This adds a rich texture that complements the fruit's sweetness. For even more flavor, mini chocolate chips add a delicious crunch. Serve with watermelon balls or inside a watermelon shell for an over-the-top look.
There's a world full of shaved ice beyond watermelon
Turns out, you can make shaved ice out of almost any fruit, including oranges, pineapple, mango, and peaches. Frankie Gaw, an innovative food blogger and the originator of the shaved ice fruit trend, is a master at adding creative twists to the treat. His original creation featured strawberry shaved ice topped with sweetened condensed milk, crushed peanuts, and black sesame seeds. Gaw's ingredient choices may have a connection to his identity as a first-generation Taiwanese-American chef. In Taiwan, they have a version of shaved ice known as "bao bing," which typically includes condensed milk on top.
You'll find versions of shaved ice throughout the world, each with its own signature toppings. In Korea, bingsu is topped with sweetened red beans and fruits— a unique combination we're curious to try. In India, gola is a popular street food where shaved ice is molded onto a stick and flavored with tangy and sweet, sometimes alcoholic, syrups. Japan's kakigori is the most elaborate, stacked with matcha, melon, red beans, and mochi. In Mexico, raspados mix shaved ice with fruit flavors and sometimes chili powder for a spicy kick. With so many variations and toppings, what will be your personal spin on shaved ice?