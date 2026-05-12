Costco's Brand-New Bakery Find Features A Flavor Customers Are Already 'Drooling' Over

Costco fans, keep your head on a swivel — social media user @costcohotfinds has found a new novelty item in the bakery section. This is for those of you who can't get enough of one thing, pistachios, which have been all the rage since the Dubai chocolate bar craze started some years ago. These new pastries are twice-baked croissants, split and filled with pistachio cream (which is sweetened pistachio paste), topped with more pistachio cream, then finished with, you guessed it — chopped pistachios. Each container comes with six flaky croissants for $9.99.

Commenters are generally excited about finding these, saying things like, "Gotta go to Costco....NOW!!! Add croissants to my already long list of must haves!" One user also mentions that a prior version was worth getting, too, noting, "The chocolate ones were delicious. I hope they have these when I go this week!" However, a few eagle-eyed watchers also noticed that the ingredient list on this particular pastry is quite long; from the video, it does appear to contain a lot of items, nearly filling up the entire label.