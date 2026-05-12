Costco's Brand-New Bakery Find Features A Flavor Customers Are Already 'Drooling' Over
Costco fans, keep your head on a swivel — social media user @costcohotfinds has found a new novelty item in the bakery section. This is for those of you who can't get enough of one thing, pistachios, which have been all the rage since the Dubai chocolate bar craze started some years ago. These new pastries are twice-baked croissants, split and filled with pistachio cream (which is sweetened pistachio paste), topped with more pistachio cream, then finished with, you guessed it — chopped pistachios. Each container comes with six flaky croissants for $9.99.
Commenters are generally excited about finding these, saying things like, "Gotta go to Costco....NOW!!! Add croissants to my already long list of must haves!" One user also mentions that a prior version was worth getting, too, noting, "The chocolate ones were delicious. I hope they have these when I go this week!" However, a few eagle-eyed watchers also noticed that the ingredient list on this particular pastry is quite long; from the video, it does appear to contain a lot of items, nearly filling up the entire label.
Costco also has another pistachio item in the bakery department right now
Costco isn't stopping with its newest pistachio croissant creation, however (sorry, people with tree nut allergies). It's brought back a popular limited-time cheesecake, the pistachio version, which debuted in stores last year during the holidays. This one's also loaded with a pistachio flavor; it begins on a classic graham cracker crust and is topped with pistachio cheesecake filling. To finish it off, there's a pistachio whipped topping and even more pistachios crumbled on top. I've tried a few of Costco's cheesecakes in the past, and I have to admit, they tend to be pretty good, so I'm optimistic that pistachio lovers will enjoy this, too.
Last year, the warehouse club also sold packaged Dubai chocolate, which had a pistachio cream filling, along with kadayif, which is shredded, crunchy phyllo dough. If this is any indication, pistachios seem to be having an extended run in the spotlight (much like the dill pickle craze that won't stop), so if you've got a sweet tooth and are a fan of the green nut, Costco's got you more than covered — in bulk.