The Costco Fan-Favorite Bakery Treat That Customers Want Back

Costco, like several other grocery chains, is constantly introducing new items to keep customers interested. However, the flip side to this otherwise clever approach is that it means discontinuing popular products to make room on the shelves for the incoming items. Over the years, a number of fan-favorite Costco bakery items have disappeared, among them its Cinnamon Coffee Cake Muffins. According to users on Reddit, these seem to have been dropped from the lineup sometime around the COVID-19 pandemic, although one commenter mentioned them being available in 2021, while another claimed to have spotted them in the Chicago suburbs as recently as 2023.

Shortly after the muffins went away, a Change.org petition was launched demanding that Costco bring them back ASAP. And yet, it has yet to even reach 200 signatures at the time of writing, so is therefore unlikely to have much of an impact on the company's decision-making in the long run. Still, some people remain hopeful for the return of its Cinnamon Coffee Cake Muffins. As one Redditor admitted, "My husband still puts these on the Costco list and refuses to believe they are gone for good." He may not have been wrong to do so, since according to a purported store employee on the dedicated r/Costco subreddit, "We've been told at our warehouse that they make them as a backup option when they don't have ingredients for one of the staple flavors. Shame it isn't regular."