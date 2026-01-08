The Costco Fan-Favorite Bakery Treat That Customers Want Back
Costco, like several other grocery chains, is constantly introducing new items to keep customers interested. However, the flip side to this otherwise clever approach is that it means discontinuing popular products to make room on the shelves for the incoming items. Over the years, a number of fan-favorite Costco bakery items have disappeared, among them its Cinnamon Coffee Cake Muffins. According to users on Reddit, these seem to have been dropped from the lineup sometime around the COVID-19 pandemic, although one commenter mentioned them being available in 2021, while another claimed to have spotted them in the Chicago suburbs as recently as 2023.
Shortly after the muffins went away, a Change.org petition was launched demanding that Costco bring them back ASAP. And yet, it has yet to even reach 200 signatures at the time of writing, so is therefore unlikely to have much of an impact on the company's decision-making in the long run. Still, some people remain hopeful for the return of its Cinnamon Coffee Cake Muffins. As one Redditor admitted, "My husband still puts these on the Costco list and refuses to believe they are gone for good." He may not have been wrong to do so, since according to a purported store employee on the dedicated r/Costco subreddit, "We've been told at our warehouse that they make them as a backup option when they don't have ingredients for one of the staple flavors. Shame it isn't regular."
What are some alternatives to these dearly departed muffins?
Costco's current muffin lineup includes tasty flavors like blueberries and cream, lemon raspberry, and triple chocolate, but it doesn't seem to have anything cinnamon-flavored, which is a real shame. There are, of course, cinnamon rolls (the typical frosted variety), although these are a pretty far cry from streusel-topped muffins. The bakery does, however, offer a cinnamon coffee cake that appears to have been introduced in 2024. Although it's currently showing as out of stock online, it was still available in stores as of fall 2025. Otherwise, you could always try recreating Costco's Cinnamon Coffee Cake Muffins at home. Begin with a coffee cake recipe — ours may start with a box of Jiffy baking mix, but you'll wind up with the best coffee cake of your life.
Or, do it the easy way with something like the cinnamon crumb coffee cake boxed mix from Trader Joe's, which is also one of the chain's best, according to regular customers. Simply pour the coffee cake batter into a muffin pan, then top it with a simple streusel made from three parts flour and one part each of white sugar, brown sugar, and melted butter, alongside as much cinnamon as you like for flavoring. And, for an extra, Costco-like finishing touch, drizzle some powdered sugar glaze over the tops in a crisscross pattern once the muffins come out of the oven.