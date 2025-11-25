The Best Trader Joe's Boxed Mixes, According To Customers

There's nothing quite as nostalgic as the flavor of boxed brownies. Eaten straight from the pan or with a scoop of ice cream dolloped on top, these are the desserts of childhood sleepovers and Christmas Eve movie nights. But even the classics deserve a little makeover. You could step up your boxed brownies with creamy mayo (yes, really) or a multitude of other unique ingredients. However, if you follow the instructions on a box of Brownie Truffle Baking Mix from Trader Joe's, you won't have to worry about going the extra mile to level up your baked goods.

The consensus among customers is that these brownies are some of the best you can get from a box. "It's literally the best brownie mix to ever exist," says one fan on Reddit. If you fall firmly on the fudgy side of the fudgy versus cakey brownie debate, then these are the brownies for you. Customers describe the texture as thick and gooey with just the right amount of crispy edges.

While this mix clearly holds up on its own, fans do have a few suggestions to make it even better. Some throw heavy cream into the mix for an extra layer of indulgence, while others opt for instant coffee to enhance the chocolate flavor. According to one Reddit user, this mix turns out so well that it could even pass as homemade. "It's my 'secret recipe' that's fooled a lot of excellent bakers," they say.