The Best Trader Joe's Boxed Mixes, According To Customers
If Trader Joe's is known for one thing, it's combining quality products with convenience. Whether you're looking for internationally-inspired frozen meals or a quick snack, there's something for everyone on the shelves. While there is a wide range of fresh produce and ingredients available for the chefs at heart, many shoppers find themselves gravitating toward products that save on time. Among these, Trader Joe's boxed mixes stand out.
Baking from scratch is a labor of love after all, but not one that everyone has time for. Luckily, nowadays, all you have to do is crack open a box, add a couple of ingredients, and you'll have freshly-baked goods in no time. But, of course, not all boxed mixes are created equal. That's why we set out to find the best Trader Joe's boxed mixes, as praised by loyal customers themselves. Some are seasonal favorites while others stick around all year long, but all are sure to create baked goods that impress both you and your guests.
Brownie Truffle Baking Mix
There's nothing quite as nostalgic as the flavor of boxed brownies. Eaten straight from the pan or with a scoop of ice cream dolloped on top, these are the desserts of childhood sleepovers and Christmas Eve movie nights. But even the classics deserve a little makeover. You could step up your boxed brownies with creamy mayo (yes, really) or a multitude of other unique ingredients. However, if you follow the instructions on a box of Brownie Truffle Baking Mix from Trader Joe's, you won't have to worry about going the extra mile to level up your baked goods.
The consensus among customers is that these brownies are some of the best you can get from a box. "It's literally the best brownie mix to ever exist," says one fan on Reddit. If you fall firmly on the fudgy side of the fudgy versus cakey brownie debate, then these are the brownies for you. Customers describe the texture as thick and gooey with just the right amount of crispy edges.
While this mix clearly holds up on its own, fans do have a few suggestions to make it even better. Some throw heavy cream into the mix for an extra layer of indulgence, while others opt for instant coffee to enhance the chocolate flavor. According to one Reddit user, this mix turns out so well that it could even pass as homemade. "It's my 'secret recipe' that's fooled a lot of excellent bakers," they say.
Cinnamon Roll Blondie Bar Baking Mix
Unfortunately, some of the best things in life are seasonal. That's the case for this Cinnamon Roll Blondie Bar Baking Mix, which Trader Joe's customers wish could line the shelves year-round. As of now, however, the mix pops up for a limited time only from around the start of fall, just in time to ward off the colder weather with a sweet, cinnamony treat. Take the warming flavors of a cinnamon roll, combine them with the soft, chewy sweetness of a blondie, and you've got the perfect hybrid autumn dessert.
Avid home bakers hail this mix as one of their favorites. One Reddit user says, "This is my favorite bake mix ever! I stocked up this year so I could have them all year." While this person was clearly thinking ahead, others have lamented the short availability of this product. "I'm so upset we didn't buy more. I didn't realize they were seasonal," says one fan on Reddit. If something akin to chewy coffee cake sounds right up your alley, make sure to stock up before this mix retires for the season. Customers claim it tastes great with or without the glaze and that you can even substitute pumpkin for eggs for extra autumnal flair.
Beer Bread Mix
You only need three ingredients to make a simple beer bread, making it one of the easiest bread recipes for amateur bakers. If you want something even quicker, Trader Joe's is here to help with a mix that requires you to provide only one ingredient: the beer. Just add in 12 ounces of your favorite beer, mix everything up, and bake the mixture into a perfectly buttery loaf.
Customers agree that despite the bread's simplicity, the flavor is anything but. Some are willing to travel over 100 miles just to get their hands on a box. While the classic method for baking this mix is in a loaf pan, one customer on Reddit suggests separating the batter into muffin tins. They, along with other customers, also suggest a number of mix-ins to take your bread from great to even better.
Common ideas include shredded cheese, extra butter, garlic, and spices such as paprika. You could also opt for a sweeter bread by mixing fruits into the batter or slathering jelly onto a fresh-baked slice. However you choose to enjoy it, you can revel in the fact that Trader Joe's handles most of the hard work so you can sit back and enjoy the fruits without all the labor.
Cornbread Mix
This next product has been a beloved Trader Joe's classic for almost 20 years, and for good reason. Fans scramble for Trader Joe's Cornbread Mix year-round, but even more so around the Thanksgiving season when it makes for a great side dish to impress family and friends. For fans of a sweeter cornbread, customers note that the sweetness comes through perfectly with this mix, some even comparing the final product to a cake.
"The cornbread is the best I've ever had not from scratch," says one Reddit user. Other reviewers praise the cornbread for its moist texture and note that the addition of whole corn kernels in the batter takes it over the top. "The cornbread is always gone at the end of any party I bring it to," says another fan on Reddit. If you want to play up the sweetness, you can pair your cornbread with ice cream to make the perfect sweet and savory cookout dessert. Or you can follow other customers' advice and add savory mix-ins like Hatch chiles, cheese, or bacon.
Chocolate Peppermint Loaf & Baking Mix
Sure signs that the holidays are on the way are Christmas songs playing on the radio, lights twinkling along storefronts, and, of course, Trader Joe's Chocolate Peppermint Loaf & Baking Mix popping back up on shelves. This is a versatile fan favorite that can be baked up into the classic loaf bread or into fudgy crinkle cookies by following the extra recipe on the side of the box.
"If you ever see the peppermint chocolate loaf, GET IT. Seriously, so good," says one excited customer on Reddit. Other customers agree that this particular mix is one of the best Trader Joe's has to offer, some even placing it in their top three favorites from the store. Chocolate and peppermint are a classic combination, and this loaf has been likened to the flavor of a thin mint.
Other fans choose to boost the flavors even more. Some add peppermint chips, while others add espresso powder to really bring out the chocolate flavor. There are also those who toss another Trader Joe's holiday favorite into the mix: peppermint-flavored Joe-Joe's sandwich cookies. Don't forget to try out the cookie recipe, which is equally beloved. Unlike a traditional cookie, these come out rich and dense, closer to a brownie than a cookie in texture, and make the perfect grab-and-go party treat for any holiday get-together.
Banana Bread Mix
Trader Joe's Banana Bread Mix is another of the store's staple mixes. Just like the cornbread, this one is available year-round, to the relief of many customers. Banana bread is relatively simple to make as is, but the secret to better banana bread lies in using ripe bananas. You might have experienced the craving for a thick slice of banana bread in the morning, only to realize all your bananas were still green as can be.
Well, this product eliminates that problem. The dehydrated banana flakes used in the mix mean you'll never have to worry about the ripeness of your bananas, and you can simply bake and enjoy. Despite not using fresh bananas, the finished bread doesn't compromise on flavor. Several Trader Joe's fans make sure to always keep this boxed mix stocked in their homes. One Reddit user says, "I can no longer buy it because I consume the whole thing on my own." While you can't go wrong with a standard banana bread, customers also suggest adding in fruit to kick it up a notch.
Meyer Lemon Cake Mix
Fall and winter may be peak baking seasons, but spring is a great time to infuse baked goods with lighter flavors, such as fruit and florals. The Trader Joe's Meyer Lemon Cake Mix does just that by highlighting the refreshing flavor of lemon to help you transition into the warmer months. The mix contains both orange and lemon peel for a bold citrus flavor and comes with a packet of lemon glaze that only needs to be mixed with water and butter.
This mix comes and goes from Trader Joe's stores, but if you manage to find it, you can look forward to a treat similar to the Starbucks iced lemon loaf. Instead of just one slice, you end up with a whole loaf that can be shared with others or enjoyed over the course of a few days. Most customers wish the lemon cake mix were available year-round. "You gotta stock up on this when it comes through. Got [three] in my pantry to hold me over," says one Reddit user.
Like many of the other mixes on this list, the lemon cake is great on its own but also makes a wonderful base for any number of additions. Some recommend adding extra lemon juice and zest to make the citrus pop, while others choose to include freeze-dried fruits or lemon curd.
Cinnamon Crumb Coffee Cake Mix
Despite what its name might suggest, coffee cake doesn't actually contain any coffee. Instead, this sweet, spiced cake is made to be the perfect addition to a hot cup of joe in the morning. Something even better than relaxing with a coffee and a slice of cake is knowing that you don't have to put in too much work to get there. Trader Joe's Cinnamon Crumb Coffee Cake Mix captures all the warming flavor of cinnamon in a moist cake that requires very little effort to make.
One customer on Reddit says the final product has a "nice, airy crumb and the crust crisped up real [well] in the oven." These are both hallmarks of a good coffee cake, homemade or otherwise, so clearly Trader Joe's lived up to expectations. Another fan notes that this particular mix tastes of vanilla bean, which sets it apart from other boxed mixes. This coffee cake can also be made in a muffin or cupcake tin for more portable treats. You can even throw in some fresh blueberries and drizzle with icing for an elevated take on this classic dessert.
Mochi Cake Mix
Avid Trader Joe's shoppers will know that the store often takes inspiration from international cuisines. Many of the frozen meals and shelf-stable snacks lining the shelves feature flavors hailing from countries across Asia, Europe, and more. One of the most popular internationally inspired products is the seasonal Mochi Cake Mix that typically appears around the start of the year.
While the name may say "cake," don't go in expecting your typical American cake texture. It is essentially butter mochi, a popular Hawaiian dessert with a unique bouncy and chewy texture. Despite being unfamiliar to many shoppers, this has quickly become a fan favorite that sells out whenever it comes back around. Because it's so popular, fans have tried all sorts of tweaks to personalize the recipe, which means there are endless options to explore.
"Coconut milk [subbed] for water made it [super] chewy and sweet," says one customer on Reddit. This is one of the most popular tips, with even store cashiers recommending the swap. One Trader Joe's fan suggests pouring sweetened condensed milk over the cooked cake, almost like a tres leches-style soak. If you want to add even more international-inspired flavors to the cake, opt for pandan extract or matcha powder.
Cinnamon Bun Inspired Pancake & Waffle Mix
Cakes and breads are always welcome, but everyone needs a good pancake mix in their pantry for those mornings when cooking from scratch just doesn't seem feasible, but a special breakfast is still in order. The Cinnamon Bun Inspired Pancake & Waffle Mix is the perfect mix to grab, especially on a crisp, autumn day. Though relatively new in Trader Joe's lineup of seasonal items, fans were quick to deem this one of the best pancake mixes out there.
"The cinnamon bun pancakes are the best I've ever had, serious 10/10, better than any restaurant pancake," says one Reddit user. Other fans have echoed this praise, especially loving the flavor and texture of the pancakes. This mix can also be used to make waffles, as indicated on the package, which could pair well with classic maple syrup or an indulgent cinnamon butter spread on top. What makes this mix stand out is the fact that not only does it have cinnamon spice, but it also has cinnamon and sugar confectionery bits throughout. These extra morsels mean you get a punch of sweet, sweet flavor in each bite.
Pumpkin Bread & Muffin Mix
Pumpkin bread is the gold standard of fall bakes. While pumpkin spice lattes are hit or miss for some, a good slice of pumpkin bread is spiced and sweet without being sickly and pairs well with a hot drink to warm your hands and body. However, sometimes trying your hand at making homemade pumpkin bread isn't as simple as it seems. If you don't strain your canned pumpkin before baking, your bread's texture could suffer. Plus, making your own pumpkin puree can be time-consuming, and not all canned brands deliver in the flavor department.
The easiest route to delicious pumpkin bread is Trader Joe's Pumpkin Bread & Muffin Mix. Even those who don't spend much time in the kitchen find this mix easy to use. "Thank you Trader Joe's for making me feel like I'm a baker. The pumpkin bread mix couldn't be easier and it's delicious!" says one fan on Facebook. Others agree that the three ingredients needed (eggs, oil, and water) make the process incredibly simple, with no additional mix-ins necessary to make this a great pumpkin bread. However, others have shared their favorite additions. Some go classic with chocolate chips. Others add ingredients like chopped apples and a streusel topping for a combo of two classic fall flavors.
Ube Mochi Pancake & Waffle Mix
Mochi is clearly a hit at Trader Joe's, and this mochi-inspired mix also takes inspiration from a popular flavor in the Philippines: ube. Ube is a type of yam known for its bright purple color and sweet yet nutty flavor with hints of vanilla. It is used in many different traditional Filipino dishes, including ube halaya, a sweet jam, and halo-halo, shaved ice with a variety of toppings, including ube ice cream.
Trader Joe's decided to combine this Filipino flavor with an American-style pancake for a fusion that's won the hearts of customers. One customer on Reddit says, "Speaking as a long-term shopper, these are god-tier Trader Joe's items. I don't even eat them with any syrup." Others have agreed that these pancakes don't require syrup or toppings to shine. The texture is the main appeal for many, with the flavor even likened to cookies and cream. It's no wonder people choose to eat them straight from the griddle.
Lots of fans claim that they make sure to stock up whenever this mix hits shelves so they can enjoy these ube mochi pancakes and waffles long after they're gone for the season. They can be eaten plain for breakfast or with a dollop of coconut whipped cream. These pancakes even make a great dessert option if sweets first thing in the morning doesn't work for you.
Methodology
Baking has never been easier thanks to Trader Joe's wide selection of boxed mixes. We combed through social media sites such as Reddit, Instagram, and Facebook to read posts from customers around the country and find the baking mixes that are household staples. While Trader Joe's offers other packaged mixes, many of which likely boast their own fair share of fans, these are the ones with the most overwhelmingly positive reviews.
Fan favorites ran the gamut from traditional mixes to festive flavor combinations and fusion options that you won't find at other stores. The common denominators were consistently great texture and flavor. Customers love these products as they are, but also make sure to add their own personal flair to their bakes. So, if you haven't tried some of these mixes yet, go out and grab a box on your next shopping run. Just be sure to stock up on seasonal options. You might have to wait a while before you can get your hands on them again.