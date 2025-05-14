The Secret To Better Banana Bread Lies In The Star Ingredient

If you've spent the best years of your life scrubbing the internet breadosphere for baking tips, you know the struggle is real. (Okay, let's be honest, they can't all be the best banana bread ever.) But you can turn down the volume on the r/Breadit chatter, and crank up the flavor of your favorite banana bread recipe without even trying. Because the secret to better banana bread is: ripe bananas. (Promise that's really what it is.) They're your usual bananas — but older!

As the corporate pastry chef for JF Restaurants, Sofia Schlieben, explains it, "Ripe bananas are the only way to get a really banana-y flavor — the riper, the better. As the starches convert to sugars, they create that caramelized banana flavor we all love." But how, exactly, do you decode your bananas so you know you're using ripe ones? Get over your banana hangups because the ugliest ones get the most points. You'll get bangin' ban'essence if you hold out for bananas that are so speckled with brown spots, they're completely covered in them, stem to tip. This mushy, bruised, forbidden fruit is your golden ticket to the sweetest, most flavorful, jaw-droppingly decadent loaf.

Of course, it also boosts the 'nana flav to add — shocker — more bananas. But this takes a little TLC so you don't end up with dense, chewy, or undercooked bread. The easiest way to do it is by putting a banana right on top. Choose your least-ripe fruit, slice it lengthwise, and gently lay it over your unbaked loaf in its pan. Then, once it's out of the oven, Schlieben suggests, "You could also make a rum banana jam to spread on top of a slice of banana bread." Delicious note taken.