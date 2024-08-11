Why You Should Be Storing Ripe Bananas In The Fridge

Bananas are a temperamental fruit. Catch them at the perfect time, and you've got a delicious and sweet snack; catch bananas at the wrong time, however, and you've got browning mush. The key to keeping bananas nice and ripe is to store them in the fridge. The climate of the refrigerator slows down the ripening process, but this storage method is also all about timing: When bananas hit their ideal ripeness, the fridge can help this optimal stage last longer. Bananas need a cool, dry place to age properly, which is why keeping them out of direct sunlight is also important.

What someone considers to be the perfect banana ripeness is all about personal preference. Some people like them softer, and even a little browning on the outside could be okay for certain banana fans. On the other hand, we say the greener and firmer the better. Whatever stage of ripeness you prefer, here are the dos and don'ts of keeping bananas ripe in the refrigerator.