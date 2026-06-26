Costco Just Dropped A New Bagel Customers Can't Wait To Grab On Their Next Shopping Trip

There are a number of reasons why you might want to go to Costco, like to take advantage of the wholesale grocery model and get ludicrous quantities of paper towels. You might want to grab one of the massive number of rotisserie chickens Costco sells or enjoy a satisfying, classic food court item. One more great reason to visit the chain is to stock up on bakery products — and in the new pretzel bagels, Costco has a delicious addition.

If you have ever tried a pretzel bagel from your local schmear or had one of those high school pretzel sales that were clearly made with bagels from the nearest shop, you may have a good idea of what's in store. These bagels are chewy, hearty, and undeniably satisfying. (They aren't too salty, though — these guys don't have salt on the top.) Plus, at just $4.99 for an eight-pack, they're pretty darn economical.