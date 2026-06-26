Costco Just Dropped A New Bagel Customers Can't Wait To Grab On Their Next Shopping Trip
There are a number of reasons why you might want to go to Costco, like to take advantage of the wholesale grocery model and get ludicrous quantities of paper towels. You might want to grab one of the massive number of rotisserie chickens Costco sells or enjoy a satisfying, classic food court item. One more great reason to visit the chain is to stock up on bakery products — and in the new pretzel bagels, Costco has a delicious addition.
If you have ever tried a pretzel bagel from your local schmear or had one of those high school pretzel sales that were clearly made with bagels from the nearest shop, you may have a good idea of what's in store. These bagels are chewy, hearty, and undeniably satisfying. (They aren't too salty, though — these guys don't have salt on the top.) Plus, at just $4.99 for an eight-pack, they're pretty darn economical.
Be sure to freeze Costco's versatile and tasty pretzel bagels
So what can you do with Costco's pretzel bagels? Well, pretty much anything you would do with a regular one. If you just want to spread some butter or cream cheese on it and take a bite, you can go right ahead, or you can get a little more ambitious and add some lox or Dolly Parton's pecan chicken salad. Pizza bagels aren't just for frozen snacks, either — put some tomato sauce and mozzarella on these bad boys and toast them in an air fryer or toaster oven.
They're good enough, in fact, that you might want to save some. One post on Reddit suggests freezing some of these bagels for later. "As many Costco shoppers are already aware, Costco bagels are known to get moldy faster due to the lack of preservatives, but pretzel bagels and pretzel bread seem to be extra susceptible to easily spoiling," they cautioned. Indeed, the ingredients list is quite short, so the poster's theory seems to make sense. Freezing them promptly will keep them fresh and stock you with a hoard of delicious pretzel bagels on demand.