Dolly Parton's Chicken Salad Has An On-Brand Southern Twist

She's a billionaire who was born into a family so poor they had to pay the doctor who delivered her in cornmeal. She wrote "Jolene" and "I Will Always Love You" on the same day. If she eventually accepts the Presidential Medal of Freedom, it's generally understood that it will be a greater honor for the president than for her. In a world that grows more bitter and fractious by the day, Dolly Parton is as close to a universally beloved figure as you can find. So the fact that she also has a terrific recipe for pecan chicken salad in her back pocket is almost unfair. Next you'll tell us she helped bring about the COVID vaccine! Oh, wait, she did that too.

Parton's recipe for chicken salad is fairly simple: pre-cooked chicken breast (maybe from your leftover rotisserie chicken), celery, onions, mayo, the whole bit. But it's the addition of pecans that makes it great. Not only does it add some welcome crunch to the dish, it complements the creamy, savory chicken salad with something sweet and salty. Needless to say, it would go absolutely crazy at a cookout this summer, and while you can feel free to make any tweaks you might like, it's wonderful the way it is. If it's good enough for Dolly Parton, it's good enough for you, right?