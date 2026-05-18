Costco's Newest Sundae Flavor Has Customers Running To The Food Court

Costco's food court may not shake up its menu as often as Starbucks does, and its main attraction remains the $1.50 hot dog combo that the CEO assures will stay the same price. Even so, it does add new items from time to time, and 2026 seems to be all about the dessert menu.

First there was a Shamrock Shake-like Double Chocolate Mint Sundae, just in time for St. Patrick's Day, and then came the Caramel Churro Sundae that brought back a food court favorite. Now it's time for the new Strawberry Shortcake Sundae, which is not to be confused with the old Strawberry Sundae. The new item is made from strawberry soft serve, strawberry topping, and shortcake pieces, while the old one consisted of vanilla soft serve with a strawberry topping.

The Strawberry Shortcake Sundae is priced at $2.99 and may be available now at your local Costco. If it's not, chances are you'll be seeing it later this spring, since the plan seems to be to continue expanding the rollout nationwide. As to how long this sundae is available, that remains to be seen. It may be a limited-time item since its flavor definitely screams "summer."