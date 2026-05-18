Costco's Newest Sundae Flavor Has Customers Running To The Food Court
Costco's food court may not shake up its menu as often as Starbucks does, and its main attraction remains the $1.50 hot dog combo that the CEO assures will stay the same price. Even so, it does add new items from time to time, and 2026 seems to be all about the dessert menu.
First there was a Shamrock Shake-like Double Chocolate Mint Sundae, just in time for St. Patrick's Day, and then came the Caramel Churro Sundae that brought back a food court favorite. Now it's time for the new Strawberry Shortcake Sundae, which is not to be confused with the old Strawberry Sundae. The new item is made from strawberry soft serve, strawberry topping, and shortcake pieces, while the old one consisted of vanilla soft serve with a strawberry topping.
The Strawberry Shortcake Sundae is priced at $2.99 and may be available now at your local Costco. If it's not, chances are you'll be seeing it later this spring, since the plan seems to be to continue expanding the rollout nationwide. As to how long this sundae is available, that remains to be seen. It may be a limited-time item since its flavor definitely screams "summer."
Is Costco's new Strawberry Shortcake Sundae actually worth running for?
As many Costcos are not in walkable neighborhoods, you probably should drive to the store as usual instead of sprinting, but is it worth the time and effort of a trip? Some Costco members seem pretty excited about the sundae, with one Facebook user exclaiming, "I'm putting my shoes on right now!!!!" and another enthusing, "omg yes please." An Instagram user concurred with "I want that!!!"
Other commenters, however, are unhappy with how often Costco seems to be switching up the sundaes this year. As one Instagrammer put it, "Enough they're rolling these out too fast," while another commented on a different post, "I'm surprised they keep changing the ice cream sundae flavors! I only got to have the mint one once." One Instagram user opined, "They need to stop replacing the chocolate twist with these limited flavors," while someone else expressed a preference for the mint option. One Costco shopper dismissed all of these offerings, saying that none of the sundaes are that great, especially because, in their opinion, they don't have enough toppings. Opinions on the Strawberry Shortcake Sundae are mostly based on speculation at this point, though an influencer that definitely sampled the new treat said, "I just think that Costco has the best strawberry ice cream ever" (via Instagram).