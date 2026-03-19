CEO Assures Us Again That Costco Food Court Hot Dog Prices Will Never Change
The world is an awfully uncertain place — you never know how geopolitics, the avian flu, or even simple viral demand will change the price of a single retail item. But if there's one measure of economic safety we can all rely on, it's that the cost of Costco's hot dog and soda combo will stay cheap. Costco CEO Ron Vachris recently reiterated that the $1.50 price tag for the popular quarter-pound hot dog and drink in the warehouse's food court will never rise during his tenure.
While Costco has frequently reassured customers that it will continue to honor the current hot dog combo price, the company recently posted an Instagram reel of Vachris enjoying one of the food court snacks. As he sits at the bench munching on the dog, he answers some questions that pop up on the screen, including one inquiring about cost. "The hot dog price will not change as long as I'm around," he says. Considering that the price of everything only seems to go in one direction, which is up, it's nice to know we have at least one last anchor of true fine dining value out there.
Internet commenters are, of course, pleased
It's always nice to get an affirmation of safety, so internet commenters are obviously pleased about Costco's CEO's reiteration. "He's such a legend and this is exactly why we love Costco," one Instagrammer said. Another added, "Give this man anything he wants in the world. Protect him at all costs. Long live the grand overlord of Kirkland."
But the internet being the internet, most people noticed that Ron Vachris seems to prefer a specific way to take his hot dogs, which is without any toppings at all. "Just rawdogging a dry glizzy. Nobody on the corporate ladder could possibly stand in this man's way," commented one Costco enthusiast. Someone else added, "Not a condiment, not a relish. This man is savage!" That being said, when people are joking around in the comment section of a big brand's social media feed, you know they're in a good mood — imagine what the conversation would be like if Costco had to break bad news instead. Thankfully, our precious $1.50 hot dog deal isn't going anywhere for a long time, even if the rest of the world wants to be more chaotic by the day.