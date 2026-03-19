CEO Assures Us Again That Costco Food Court Hot Dog Prices Will Never Change

The world is an awfully uncertain place — you never know how geopolitics, the avian flu, or even simple viral demand will change the price of a single retail item. But if there's one measure of economic safety we can all rely on, it's that the cost of Costco's hot dog and soda combo will stay cheap. Costco CEO Ron Vachris recently reiterated that the $1.50 price tag for the popular quarter-pound hot dog and drink in the warehouse's food court will never rise during his tenure.

While Costco has frequently reassured customers that it will continue to honor the current hot dog combo price, the company recently posted an Instagram reel of Vachris enjoying one of the food court snacks. As he sits at the bench munching on the dog, he answers some questions that pop up on the screen, including one inquiring about cost. "The hot dog price will not change as long as I'm around," he says. Considering that the price of everything only seems to go in one direction, which is up, it's nice to know we have at least one last anchor of true fine dining value out there.