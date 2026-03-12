Costco's New Ice Cream Sundae Brings Bits Of A Food Court Favorite Back

Costco has plenty of terrific deals on quality products, but it's wise to go into the warehouse knowing that the retailer sells both winners and duds. Just like how there are some Costco kitchen appliances to buy and others to avoid, there are certain Costco food items that customers find overrated. I'm not typically one to get all fired up about the latest dessert drop at the discount warehouse — like the $15 strawberry dessert with a whole lot of cream – but I have to say, the food court's new ice cream sundae is something I could get hooked on.

Instagram user @costcohotfinds posted a short video highlighting Costco's latest addition to the food court menu, which features a variation of a beloved snack that disappeared from the menu back in 2024: the churro. Crunchy mini churro bites are sprinkled on top of the ice cream sundae, joined by a drizzling of salted caramel topping. Cinnamon, sugar, salt, and cold creaminess — what more could you ask for?

Customers also have the option of choosing their flavor of ice cream. Folks who want the caramel and churro bites to play the star can opt for vanilla, while people looking for more richness can go with chocolate, allowing the toppings to act as accents on the sundae. Or you can enjoy the best of both worlds by choosing the swirl ice cream and revel in all that flavor bliss at once. At a reasonable price of $2.99, it's a dessert that's sure to get customers pumped about their next trip to Costco.