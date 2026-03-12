Costco's New Ice Cream Sundae Brings Bits Of A Food Court Favorite Back
Costco has plenty of terrific deals on quality products, but it's wise to go into the warehouse knowing that the retailer sells both winners and duds. Just like how there are some Costco kitchen appliances to buy and others to avoid, there are certain Costco food items that customers find overrated. I'm not typically one to get all fired up about the latest dessert drop at the discount warehouse — like the $15 strawberry dessert with a whole lot of cream – but I have to say, the food court's new ice cream sundae is something I could get hooked on.
Instagram user @costcohotfinds posted a short video highlighting Costco's latest addition to the food court menu, which features a variation of a beloved snack that disappeared from the menu back in 2024: the churro. Crunchy mini churro bites are sprinkled on top of the ice cream sundae, joined by a drizzling of salted caramel topping. Cinnamon, sugar, salt, and cold creaminess — what more could you ask for?
Customers also have the option of choosing their flavor of ice cream. Folks who want the caramel and churro bites to play the star can opt for vanilla, while people looking for more richness can go with chocolate, allowing the toppings to act as accents on the sundae. Or you can enjoy the best of both worlds by choosing the swirl ice cream and revel in all that flavor bliss at once. At a reasonable price of $2.99, it's a dessert that's sure to get customers pumped about their next trip to Costco.
Costco customers want churros back in their original form
Overall, people seem to be thrilled about trying out Costco's latest food court dessert based on comments on social media. "WAIT A MINUTE. That looks fire!!!" shared one Instagram user. But excitement for dessert wasn't discussed nearly as much as the fan-favorite topping gracing the ice cream sundae.
Just seeing the mini churro bites unleashed a wave of nostalgia for some folks, and they are still begging for the return of the original. Dozens of comments were shared by passionate churro devotees. One demanded, "Bring back the whole churro; get rid of that overpriced mediocre cookie." Another sadly asked, "Can they just bring the churro back instead?"
Costco has been tight-lipped about why it chose to discontinue such a popular menu item, so there's no way to determine whether or not bringing them back is a viable option for the retailer. But if the reactions to the new salted caramel and mini churro bite ice cream sundae are any indication, there is certainly a demand for the churro to make a return.