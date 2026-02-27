7 Costco Kitchen Appliances To Buy And 6 To Avoid, According To Customer Reviews
A modern kitchen is easier to cook in when it is well-stocked with appliances. From large machines like refrigerators, dishwashers, stoves, and ovens, to smaller tools like immersion blenders, quality appliances can make or break the cooking experience. And discount wholesaler Costco sells appliances of all kinds, typically at a great price.
While Costco is an excellent place to buy major appliances for the kitchen, they are not created equal. You want to be sure that the gadgets you buy are worth the cost. Quality, longevity, and ease of use are among the many factors that are important to shoppers seeking kitchen appliances. It can be a little overwhelming to figure out what to buy and what to avoid — but have no fear. Just as we let you know about the overpriced Costco meal to leave on the shelf, and the Costco nuts that customers often return, we've got you covered when it comes to bigger (and potentially more expensive) purchases. We now present seven Costco appliances that are worth buying, and six that you are better off avoiding.
Buy: Vitamix Venturist Pro Blender
Blenders might not exactly be essential, but they are very useful. The blender's original purpose was making malted milkshakes, but its uses have evolved. Now they whip up healthy drinks, frozen cocktails, and even some soups and sauces. As long as you avoid the most common mistakes people make with a blender, you've got a handy tool.
Costco carries a variety of blenders, but which should you buy? We recommend the Vitamix Venturist Pro, a blender with a 64-ounce container and variable speeds for mixing, blending, and other functions. You can purchase containers of different sizes, and the blender will self-detect them and adjust the motor speed. There's also a digital timer that ensures you won't over blend anything if you step away.
One reviewer on YouTube demonstrates another really useful function: The blender can heat soup ingredients while mixing them. It doesn't cook them, but it will warm them to a good eating temperature. That review ends simply with: "I really loved it." Meanwhile, a Redditor provided a good reason to buy this Vitamix from Costco: "The Costco model has a 10-year warranty. For $299 alone, it's worth it!"
Avoid: Ninja Deluxe Kitchen System
As useful as a blender is, a good food processor can do so much more — and Costco sells many brands of this appliance as well. Naturally, you want a good one, and so we recommend that you stay away from the Ninja Deluxe Food System. It has some nice features — such as a 1600-Watt motor, a 9-cup processor, and a 88-ounce pitcher — and it is programmable for different processing needs. However, opinions from actual customers on Reddit range from not great to downright no good.
One Redditor blatantly stated, "The Ninja blender sucks. It's hard to clean and does a mediocre job." Others concurred, stating that it's worth spending more money to get a Vitamix instead. Another Redditor said of the Ninja's longevity, "It depends on how often you plan to use the blender and food processor. It's a good unit, though not as powerful as a Vitamix. If used 2-3 times a week, it should last a while, but daily use might wear it out faster." We advise shelling out for the the better product.
Buy: Bosch 800 Series Top Control Dishwasher
One of the truly great labor-saving appliances is a dishwasher. It saves so much time and effort, and it also keeps you from getting dishpan hands. Costco offers many dishwasher brands, but the one you should consider buying is the Bosch 800 Series Top Control Dishwasher.
This appliance features a PrecisionWash and PowerControl spray arm that eliminates the need to pre-scrub really dirty dishes. Its CrystalDry feature, meanwhile, heats the moisture to 176 degrees. It is also enabled for Wi-Fi, and you can control it with Alexa — which sounds pretty great. And according to online reviews, it is.
Redditors rave about how good this dishwasher is, with one writing a year after purchasing a Bosch 800: "One of my best purchases. It literally just works so well cleaning, drying, etc." Bosch owners also like how quietly it runs. A Reddit user gushed, "Bosch Bosch Bosch. You will never hear it running. It will last a loooooong time. For something you use every day, better to stretch the budget now." We agree.
Avoid: Samsung 24 in 39 dBA Top Control Smart Dishwasher
There are good dishwashers, and then there are those that are not so good. The Samsung Top Control appears to be among the latter. It has some nice features — such as the ability to be controlled via smartphone, an Auto-Release door that opens at the end of the wash cycle to facilitate drying, and a digital water leak sensor — but it is not nearly as well loved as the Bosch.
Most people on Reddit strongly prefer the Bosch to the Samsung. One Redditor commented, "Frankly, I wouldn't buy ANYTHING Samsung in an appliance. Bosch also enclosed their dishwasher bottoms, with a pan and more insulation. If it leaks, it goes into the pan". Another Reddit user was equally strong in their feelings about which of the two brands to buy, saying, "B O S C H. Avoid Samsung like the plague. They have a lot of features, sure, but they're famous for being horribly unreliable."
If that doesn't convince you, reviewers on Home Depot's website say the unit "leaks continuously" and one flat-out said, "Don't buy a Samsung dishwasher or any other kitchen Samsung appliance." The people have spoken.
Buy: Bosch 800 Series Refrigerator
Unless you want to go shopping every day, you've got to have a refrigerator. It's really not an optional appliance because spoiled food is a terrible thing to deal with on many levels.
Costco carries a great fridge from a line we've already looked at: The Bosch 800 Series. It's got plenty of space, with a capacity of 20.5 cubic feet. It has French doors at the top, a lower drawer, and a bottom freezer drawer. It features an ice maker, and a water filter and dispenser. The fridge is Wi-Fi-enabled, and it has a FarmFresh System that balances the temperature with the humidity.
On the Costco website, members give it a 4.5-star average rating based on nearly 200 reviews, and on the Lowe's website, there are more than 3,000 reviews with an average rating of 4.7 stars. A Redditor wrote a detailed review of their Bosch 800 Series Refrigerator, stating many positives and concluding with, "I would say this is the best appliance I have ever purchased. Every day I use it it brings me joy." That's quite a statement.
Avoid: Whirlpool Side-by-Side Refrigerator
When you're shopping for a new refrigerator from Costco, pass on this Whirlpool. You might wonder why, as its capacity of 21 cubic feet is generous. It also has an ice maker, a water filter and dispenser, and interior LED lighting. But it has not been reviewed well.
On the Costco website, just over 1,900 reviewers gave it an average 3.9-star rating. That's decent, but hardly a rave. The consumer site Reviewed.com went into more detail, with reviewers there finding that the temperature inside the Whirlpool varied significantly between the top and bottom sections. Items up top tended to freeze, while the lower items were warmer than they should be for safe storage. Moreover, the fridge reportedly requires calibration, and getting it right is no easy task. Who wants a refrigerator that requires that much effort to get it to work?
Yet another issue is the crisper drawers, which apparently allow too much humidity to escape — about 60% more than the average refrigerator — and this creates leafy greens that are not, well, crisp. Avoid the Whirlpool and the potential headaches.
Buy: Samsung Bespoke 4-Door Smart Refrigerator
While Samsung has come up short in the dishwasher department, it reportedly makes a very good fridge. A quick glance at the specifications will show that there are a lot of features to like: The interior is big, with 29 cubic feet of storage space. It has a Beverage Center, which gives you the option of a water dispenser or an automatic filling pitcher. The dual ice maker produces standard cubes and also "ice bites", which are smaller pieces that cool a drink faster. And the middle drawer of this fridge is the FlexZone, complete with five different temperature settings with which to customize it.
This is an impressive appliance, and nearly 1,900 reviewers give it a 4.6-star rating on Costco's website. Folks on Reddit are pleased as well, with one user writing over time, "So far works great, and I love it. I have the one with the beverage center. No issues so far. Edit: 11 months in, no issues at all and we've been really happy with it. Edit: two years later, still happy with it. Edit: Ok it's been like 2.5 years and I'm still getting the 'are you still happy' questions. Final update is it's still good, I'm still happy with it, and probably will be until it dies. Edit: Over 3yrs later: Still going strong".
What more can we say? Buy this refrigerator. You won't regret it.
Buy: Ninja DualBrew XL
If you're like most people, your day doesn't begin until you've had a cup or two of coffee. That makes a good coffeemaker a pretty essential kitchen appliance. And in that category, we recommend the Ninja DualBrew XL.
With a 14-cup capacity, this Ninja can brew a pot big enough to please every coffee lover in your house. It can use either grounds or pods, and it has several brew settings: Classic, rich, and over ice. The water reservoir is conveniently removable, so you can carry it to the sink for filling, and the parts are dishwasher safe.
This coffee maker is a hit with many on Reddit, where one user wrote, "I bought it. I enjoy it. There is a pod adapter that will allow you to use a refillable pod with grounds, or ween off/use up your leftover pods while you are transitioning to grounds. I drink coffee almost daily, and I love that it came with a reusable filter." Another Redditor was equally pleased, stating, "I love mine. I'm especially loving the iced coffee function right now." Clearly, this is a suitable appliance for the most ardent coffee drinkers. Just think twice before adding protein powder to your coffee.
Avoid: Keurig K-Cafe Barista Bar Single-Serve Coffee Maker and Frother
The last thing you want first thing in the morning is a subpar coffee machine. That is why we advise avoiding the Keurig K-Cafe Barista coffee maker, even though it can brew 8-, 10-, and 12-ounce cups. It also has a milk frother, a 42-ounce removable reservoir, and the ability to brew over ice. But while it has an impressive name, according to the good people of Reddit, its performance is less so.
A Redditor posted to say that their Keurig had died, and that they also had a regular coffee machine; they wanted to know whether it would be more cost-effective to replace them both with one Keurig. Another Redditor replied by saying, "IMO the most cost effective thing is to not get a Keurig", and another even put in a plug for the Ninja. They wrote, "I went through 2 Keurigs before I got the Ninja Dual Brew. I've had it for almost 3 years and I love it. Never had any problems". We love it when a commenter gives us a product to buy and a product to avoid at the same time.
Buy: Panasonic 2.2 cu. ft. Countertop Microwave Oven
Here's another appliance that is not essential, but very useful. After all, think of the many ways a microwave makes cooking easier. There's no question; you can use one in your kitchen.
Costco has a Panasonic microwave that has some great features, like a capacity of 2.2 cubic feet, and the power of 1250 watts. It has 20 presets, and a cyclonic wave inverter — and yes, that sounds like something out of "Star Wars", but it's actually a Panasonic-developed technology that circulates heat in 3D waves. (You don't have to understand it; just know that it works.)
One happy Costco shopper said in a review on the store's website, "This Panasonic microwave is replacing another 15-year-old Panasonic that died. I liked it so much, I wanted the same kind. I was happy to see this one at a reasonable price. It cooks food quicker and more evenly than most microwaves. I put in a Marie Callender's pot pie and was delighted when I saw it was evenly cooked and the crust looked homemade. I'm confident this will be another long-lasting microwave." On the Home Depot website, meanwhile, more than 1,000 reviewers gave this appliance an average rating of 4.5 stars. Clearly, it's more than reliable, and up to the task.
Avoid: Panasonic 1.2 cu. ft. Countertop Microwave Oven
We've now come to an interesting situation. This microwave is also a Panasonic, with 1250 watts of power, and the brand's cyclonic wave inverter. The only obvious difference between this and the larger (recommended) appliance is that this one has considerably less space, only 1.2 cubic feet. So, why would this model be one to avoid?
For starters, it only has 16 presets. Perhaps that's not a problem for everyone, but it would be nice to have more options. Meanwhile, on the Costco website, we see that of nearly 500 reviews, the average rating is just 4.0 stars. One reviewer said the wattage is incorrectly listed in the manual, and if you run the microwave on the same circuit as another appliance, it will blow the breaker. That's a pretty annoying inconvenience. Another member complained about it being tricky to use, writing, "This does microwave food. However, the controls are annoying as can be. First, you have to reprogram to be able to open the door without first punching the unlock button. Anytime the microwave loses power, you have to reprogram. The timer will not allow you to run the microwave while it is going so the timer is pointless."
On Walmart's website, reviews are no better. One even describes how a customer's microwave caught fire while melting butter on a paper plate. It would be safer to spring for the bigger Panasonic.
Buy: Gourmia 8-Quart Digital Air Fryer
An air fryer is a useful appliance that can do many things. We recommend the Gourmia 8-Quart Digital, as its basket is nice and big, and it can heat up to 450 degrees. The cooking functions are easy as they are one-touch. You can preheat it, and set an alarm to remind you to turn the food you're cooking. The inside parts can be removed and cleaned in the dishwasher. And, importantly, Costco shoppers really like this air fryer.
On Costco's website, this appliance has a 4.6-star rating and more than 2,100 reviews. One is from a customer who stated, "As a mom of 5 I always need to make sure there is food ready for them at any time. I found this air fryer the exact thing I need in my kitchen. I love it!"
Consumers on Reddit are excited about this appliance, too. One Redditor commented, "Love the second mesh rack. First I did chicken on the bottom, frozen veggies on the top (placed in during the last 1/3 of cooking). So much better than my prior air fryer." Another happy Redditor posted that they like the design. "I love the window and the built-in light."
Avoid: Cuisinart Custom 4-Slice Toaster
Bread, bagels, and English muffins are everyday essentials for many people, making a good toaster a necessary appliance. This Cuisinart model can handle all of the basics as well as waffles and pastries. It can toast a single slice or four at a time, and has a defrost setting. Yet, we advise against buying it.
More than 2,600 reviews on the Costco website give this toaster a decent 4.2-star rating. However, there were some concerning complaints, such as electrical problems and issues with the heating element. Other reported problems include uneven toasting, slices not popping up high enough, and the single-slice feature not working at all.
One Redditor had problems with a previous model as well as this one, saying, "Even though our last Cuisinart toaster lasted for years, it never toasted bread evenly. ... we went ahead and bought the Cuisinart Custom Select 4-Slice Toaster on sale for an amazing $39. But wouldn't you know it, same problem, all these years later." Another user dissed the entire brand, stating, "Cuisinart sells overpriced stuff in mall department stores. They are not a brand to be taken seriously. Whether Costco sells them or not, I wouldn't buy anything from Cuisinart." And there you have it: This is an appliance to avoid.
Methodology
In seeking out the Costco appliances to buy and avoid, we did considerable research. We started at the most direct source: the store's website. Here, we gathered information about the various features these appliances offer, and what real Costco customers have said about them in their reviews. Home Depot and Lowe's sell many of the same appliances and their websites also have reviews and info, so we looked at those for comparison. Walmart's website is usually worth a look as well.
Social media is a great place to find out what people like and don't like. Redditors, especially, are not shy about voicing their opinions, and the interactions between users in the comments often supplies additional insight into the appliances that are truly worth buying or not. YouTube is another platform where influencers and Costco members like to post about their likes and dislikes when it comes to appliances. Along with videos, we found comments there that informed us of the opinions of customers who have purchased these products. In the end, we compiled all of this to create our list.