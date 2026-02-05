The Costco Nuts Customers Often Have To Return

Costco's Kirkland Signature bulk nuts are a perfect example of the quality and quantity of items you can get for a killer deal at the retail giant. However, you may want to think twice before purchasing the brand's 3-pound bag of walnut halves. According to recent member reviews and Reddit threads, customers frequently return it for smelling rancid and tasting bitter — a concern that echoes some Coscto recalls that almost affected millions.

"I buy a bag of these walnuts about once every three weeks and for the last several months every bag has been stale and rancid." This comes from a 1-star review left on the product's webpage, which, unfortunately, is joined by hundreds of other low-rated reviews that claim similar experience. Some even mention mold: "Right upon opening the bag, there is a strong earthy odor, and the walnuts have a noticeably bitter and rancid taste. Some even appear to show signs of fungus or mold."

The issue was further spelled out on Reddit with threads titled, "Why do my Kirkland walnuts smell stale?" and "Why are Kirkland walnuts soft and bitter?" All of which were, again, met with comments about similar experiences, as well as possible insight into the cause of the taste and smell problems.

Walnuts have a mild but notable tang due to compounds — tannins and catechin, specifically— in their skin, and when stored improperly, these compounds produce a bitter taste that signifies rancidity. Walnuts also contain polyunsaturated fat, a heart-healthy fat that oxidizes or break downs when exposed to heat, light, or oxygen. The immediate result of oxidization is a bad smell and/or taste, but there are also long-term side effects to eating nuts that have "gone bad": oxidized nuts can be linked to heart disease and cancer.