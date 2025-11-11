8 Nuts At Costco, Ranked Worst To Best

'Tis the season for indulgent snacking, and Costco has plenty of crunchy options if you're nuts for nuts. This time of year, the warehouse steps up its selection with roasted, seasoned, and sweet-glazed mixes that make mid-afternoon munching feel like a special event. You'll still find the usual pantry essentials, like bulk bags of Kirkland Signature pecan halves for baking the perfect pecan pie. But your shopping cart should also include a tasty nut blend that's ready to please family and friends, right out of the bowl.

Costco nuts are generally of good quality, according to online ratings — the 3-pound bag of Kirkland walnuts gets 4.8 stars from over 6,000 reviews. Surprisingly, nuts are also one of the Costco food items customers return the most. While you could count on the wholesale retailer's generous refund policy, there's no need to wait in another long line. The Takeout has already sampled and ranked 8 popular snacking nuts for taste, texture, aroma, value, and nutrition. From spicy XL peanuts for game-day spreads to cinnamon-coated almonds for holiday soirées, these are the worst and best handfuls of the bunch.