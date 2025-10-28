The State That Produces More Pistachios Than The Rest Of The US

Pistachios are wonderful, versatile nuts. Granted, it takes some elbow grease sometimes to crack open their stiff shells, but when successful, you are treated to that gorgeous, vivid green color and a crunchy snack that is buttery and sweet. They are also incredibly popular in baked goods or ice creams and when ground into paste. Pistachios are even the green filling inside trendy Dubai chocolate. Needless to say, we go through a lot of pistachios in the United States. All of the pistachios produced in the U.S. are from California, Arizona, Texas, and New Mexico, but the most by far come from California. 99% of them grown on American soil come from the Golden State.

This wasn't always so; in fact, pistachios used to be primarily an imported good. Up until the 1970s, most pistachios came from the Middle East, specifically Iran, which even today is the largest grower of the nuts worldwide. By the 1980s, rising political tensions between the U.S. and Iran caused a boost in pistachio production in America, mostly in California. This was also when old-school pistachios were red in color and then began transitioning to their natural hue. Imported pistachios were often dyed red to hide imperfections in the shell, but advanced technology in California improved the harvesting techniques so that the shells were increasingly undamaged.