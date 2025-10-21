Why Old-School Pistachios Were Red

In the 1988 comedy hit, "The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad," characters Frank Drebin and Ed Hocken of the LAPD scope out a person of interest while sitting in a car. As they talk, they each crack open pistachios, and the viewer can't help but laugh at the fact that both of their lips are stained red, like hilariously smeared lipstick. They look this way because they're eating pistachios that are dyed red. Anyone old enough to remember the 1970s and '80s likely recalls that red pistachios were the norm, but younger folk may not have ever seen such a thing.

There are a couple of different accounts of why pistachios once only came in a vivid ruby hue. Some believe a Brooklyn-based pistachio vendor named Zaloom dyed his nutty fare to set him apart from other nut vendors, and the color caught on. But most experts agree that pistachios, which were almost exclusively imported from the Middle East (primarily Iran) from the 1930s through the '70s and into the '80s, were pretty unsightly, and so they were dyed red to hide their imperfections. It was very much a form of food styling. After harvesting and during the drying process, the pistachio shells would get stained. Even though this didn't affect the flavor or texture of the nut, the flaws weren't exactly conducive to the concept of "eating with your eyes first." What better way to brighten up something ugly than with a pop of red? Of course, consumers had to be willing to have their fingers and lips stained after snacking.