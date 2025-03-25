Can Pistachios Actually Spontaneously Combust?

When you go shopping for snacks, you have to contemplate each prospective choice. What does it taste like? What is its salt content? When you have one, do you immediately want another? But one question you probably never ask yourself is: "How likely is it that this snack will spontaneously burst into flames?" In most cases, the answer to that question is "zero" — or as close to zero as you can get. But while it's still not exactly likely to happen, the odds are a little bit higher when it comes to pistachios.

What makes these delectable green nuts (which aren't actually botanical nuts, but drupes) susceptible to making like Katniss Everdeen and catching fire? Well, the thing about pistachios is that they're high in fat — and anyone who's ever had to deal with a grease fire can tell you that fat burns really, really well. Usually, pistachios don't contain much moisture, and ideally they stay that way through processing where they're kept in extremely dry conditions. That's because when pistachios spend time in moist conditions, they start to break down, which causes a chain reaction that generates heat. And, if that heat isn't released, or it comes into contact with other flammable elements, it can lead to a fire.