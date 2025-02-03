The Death And Rebirth Of Mr. Peanut During The Super Bowl Changed Us All

I'll never forget it. One moment I was live-tweeting along with thousands of others during the best part of the Super Bowl (the commercials) just waiting for the halftime show, and the next I watched in shock as Mr. Peanut, the iconic monocled legume, plunged to his fiery death. A cliff, a sacrifice, and a sudden explosion, making Mr. Peanut the nut who fell to earth. Planters decided to kill off its 104-year-old mascot in a bold advertising move that left the internet reeling and upset.

For a brief, nutty moment, Mr. Peanut's demise became the most unexpected and talked about storyline of the night. Social media was flooded with memes, jokes, and confused reactions. But as quickly as the shock set in, something even more bizarre happened: during the Super Bowl, Mr. Peanut was reborn as Baby Nut, giving the world what it didn't know it needed, a new mascot blending cuteness with chaos.

What was Planters thinking? Has another food mascot ever been violently killed off by its own company? The story of Mr. Peanut's death and rebirth is as twisted as it is fascinating, involving a century of branding, a bizarre viral moment, and the resurgence of an Italian-American boy's timeless creation.