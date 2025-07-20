Duff Goldman's Secret To Perfect Pecan Pie Is This Sweet Syrup

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

In an exclusive interview with Tasting Table, "Ace of Cakes" star Duff Goldman let slip that he knows a hack to level up pecan pies. What's more is that he discovered this little trick by happy accident. Asked if he was getting ready to make any pies for his next Thanksgiving get-together, Goldman couldn't help but spill: "I'll let you in on a secret, and I just discovered this last year, but I found that the real trick to a delicious pecan pie is don't use corn syrup. Use golden syrup. The texture, the flavor — I ran out of corn syrup, but I had a lot of golden syrup from a demo I did, and I was like, 'I can probably use that.'"

For traditionalists who celebrate simple Southern cooking, this might come as somewhat of a shock, but Goldman insists that it's the right option. Many pecan pies call for corn syrup, and even in previous versions of his own recipe, that was what Goldman used, too. Not anymore! Recalling his realization of the syrup's importance, he said, "As soon as I took a bite, I was instantly transported to when I was a kid, and I remember that is what pecan pie is supposed to taste like. It's not gloopy. It's not cloyingly sweet. Corn syrup has almost a petroleum consistency to it. Corn syrup is great for some stuff, but I find that if you're going to make a pecan pie, golden syrup is the way to go."