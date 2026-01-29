You Might Want To Think Twice Before Adding Protein Powder To Coffee

Americans are obsessed with making their coffee cups work overtime. Never mind that the drink already boosts our energy and brain activity, we want it to be even more productive. Perhaps this is why some people choose to add protein powder to their cups of joe. The mix seems like a great idea, but we aren't convinced — and neither are experts. To look into the matter, The Takeout spoke exclusively to Matthew Ramsay, founder and owner of Denim Coffee in Pennsylvania, and Ana Reisdorf, MS, RD, a registered dietitian and founder of GLP-1 Hub.

Overall, both experts agree that protein can ruin the taste and texture of coffee. As Reisdorf explains, "Hot coffee can denature some proteins, which can lead to clumping or an off-flavor." For Ramsay, this effect is enough to swear off protein-enriched coffee. "Good brewed coffee is aromatic and complex. I wouldn't add protein to a good wine or a good coffee," he says.

That said, it's unclear whether adding protein powder to coffee can have negative effects on the body. However, Ramsay states that while pure black coffee has been shown to have positive health effects, "the introduction of free radicals in milk and sugar may negate the positive benefits of coffee's antioxidants." Reisdorf, on the other hand, claims that denatured protein doesn't lose its nutritional value. "For most people, protein powder mixed with coffee does not cause any digestive issues," she explains. "Some people are sensitive to protein powders, caffeine, lactose, or additives, but the combination of coffee and protein doesn't make this worse." We'd still advise against protein coffee. A bad-tasting cup of coffee may not be bad for your health, but it is bad for the soul.