The Dining Experience That's Common In Europe But Not In America

One of the best things about traveling to Europe is sitting at a cafe and calmly sipping your drink while you talk, read, or people-watch. This ritual is part of daily life in many European countries. In Vienna, Austria, a city known for its cafe culture, people spend entire afternoons at coffee houses. In various parts of Italy, France, and Spain, outdoor seating makes cafes the perfect third space to hang out with friends. The magic of the experience is truly about being able to enjoy the little luxuries in life without rushing or worrying about being "productive."

When Americans travel to these countries and discover the wonders of cafe culture, they often come back with a deep sense of nostalgia and — dare we say it? — jealousy. Unless they're in one of the handful of walkable cities in the United States, they'll need to drive to a coffee shop (likely a chain), go in, get their coffee, and leave quickly. Even if there's seating at the spot, it's often indoors since many shops are located in bland, beige strip malls or near busy roads. The experience just can't hold a candle to walking down a tree-lined street to a corner cafe, then sitting outside and watching people going about their life.

It's not difficult to understand why so many Americans miss European cafes once they're back home. The real question is, why can't America replicate this simple yet wonderful experience?