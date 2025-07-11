The Major Starbucks Controversy Everyone Forgot About

It seems the troubles for Starbucks are never-ending. This ubiquitous mega-chain has faced boycotts, unionization drives, and falling sales globally. It's actually hard to keep pace with stories about it, so it's no wonder that we've all forgotten that in April 2025, a lawsuit was filed against Starbucks by Brazilian workers alleging forced labor in its supply chain.

Eight workers, only identified as John Doe 1 to 8, sued the company with the help of International Rights Advocates (IRA). One of the John Does alleges he was recruited at the age of 16 to work for a coffee farm. When he arrived, they were given no protective clothing, they were not paid, and they worked from 5:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. every day with only one 20-minute break.

The farm was raided by Brazilian authorities, and the John Does were rescued, but that seems to be just the tip of the iceberg. This practice of using forced labor in coffee farming is so common that Brazil keeps a running list of farms known to use forced labor, called the "dirty list." Documented child labor in Guatemalan coffee farms and sexual abuse in Kenyan tea farms are also among the big secrets the coffee chain has tried to hide – a lawsuit addressing the alleged human rights violations of Starbucks' coffee suppliers was filed against the company in January 2024.