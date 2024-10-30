Big Secrets Coffee Chains Tried To Hide

Two coffees aren't always built equal. While drinks from different coffee shops may look similar in size, they're not always made to the same strength. In fact, some outlets produce notably stronger coffees, which means that you're getting more bang for your buck (or more caffeine for your cup) in some locations than others.

The most frustrating thing is that there's no real consistency. For example, a 20-fluid-ounce Americano — AKA a venti at Starbucks or a large hot coffee at Dunkin', if you want to picture it more clearly — contains approximately (depending on the specific drink) 300 milligrams at Starbucks, 371 milligrams at Dunkin', and 360 milligrams at Caribou. Meanwhile, 20-fluid ounce coffees contain significantly less caffeine in some other stores, with just 187 milligrams in a Dutch Bros Americano of the same size, 210 milligrams at Peet's Coffee, and 270 milligrams at Tim Hortons. In other words, caffeine content varies — a lot.

If you're after a serious boost, you may want to double-check how much caffeine you'll be getting for your money before choosing where to place your order. At the same time, if you ever find yourself feeling jittery after drinking a large coffee at one chain but energized and ready to go after visiting another, it may be that some stores just exceed your personal caffeine tolerance. As a general rule, a healthy adult's tolerance sits at around 400 milligrams per day, but everyone's limits are different.