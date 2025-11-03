13 Signs You're At A Bad Coffee Shop

A good coffee shop is hard to come by these days. I've worked in enough of them to know. Some focus too much on aesthetics rather than the coffee itself. Some chase speed instead of consistency. And some just forget what good coffee actually tastes like. The truth is, a good coffee shop takes work. And time. It's science and art mixed with hospitality and intention. I learned that after years as a barista, specifically working at two coffee shops that couldn't have been more different.

One was a massive corporate chain with tens of thousands of stores worldwide. Its focus was on quick, consistent service. The other was an independently owned, small-batch roaster where the same guy who roasted the beans would drive them across town to their four local shops that afternoon. Working in both worlds taught me a lot about coffee — not just how it's made, but how it's respected. And once you spend time on both sides, it's hard not to notice what separates the good from the bad.

From how their beans are stored to how the milk is steamed, these small details tell you everything you need to know about the coffee shop you're in. Plus, why some coffee shops are labeled the absolute best coffee shops in the US, while others fall short.