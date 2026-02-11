The Expensive Costco Meal That Customers Say Should Be Left On The Shelf

Costco is a great place to pick up bulk versions of home necessities, but its usefulness far exceeds large supplies of staples. Costco's prepackaged frozen meal section, filled with all sorts of handy meal solutions, can usually be prepared in just a few minutes. Some items, like the Kirkland-brand frozen lasagna, are crowdpleasers, but there are others that customers unfortunately haven't had such good luck with.

One of those products would be the Kirkland Signature burnt ends beef brisket, smoked and seasoned. Expecting cubed fatty, crispy, and nicely charred brisket, social media users have reported general disappointment. Customers have been dismayed by the burnt ends for years now, with one Reddit thread complaining about the product dating as far back as two years. In it, the poster complained that they're "chewy and tough and frankly everything a brisket typically isn't," while another chimed in and said, "On top of the horrendous taste, the ends are about 70% fat, there's not much edible meat at all."

But in a more recent Reddit thread of people naming their least favorite Kirkland-brand product, people still mention the burnt ends being their most hated. One patron's gripe is that Aldi's "aren't better but they're ok and cheaper," which only adds insult to injury. The Kirkland burnt ends are priced at roughly $15.77 per pound, whereas Aldi's sells them for $6.05 for a pack of 1 pound.