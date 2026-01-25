What Happens To The Items You Return To Costco

Costco gets a lot of returns. The retailer keeps quiet when it comes to numbers, but according to Marketing Scoop, 15% to 20% of purchases end up as returns — two to three times the returns of other major retailers. Costco netted $269.9 billion in 2025. If the estimates are correct, that means $40 to $54 billion worth of merchandise was returned.

Why does Costco get so many returns? Simple: The retailer has a generous return policy. You could, technically, return a moldy, three-month-old rotisserie chicken — though you might become the laughing stock of the local break room. Admittedly, Costco's policy comes with fine print and it isn't as generous as Aldi's Twice as Nice Guarantee. Still, for a retailer of Costco's size, the policy is unprecedented.

Losing $40 to $50 billion doesn't sound like a good business strategy, but Costco has built its brand on customer trust, and its generous return policy is one reason customers trust the chain. Besides, those returns aren't a total loss. When you return an item to Costco, it gets sent to one of 12 massive processing facilities around the country. Employees at these processing facilities sort through over 1,000 returns a day, deciding the fate of the items. Unused items go back to Costco shelves; items with a little wear and tear go to third-party liquidators who resell them; safe, sealed food items get donated to charities; and some items get recycled while others get trashed. It's all part of Costco's plan.