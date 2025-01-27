The Aldi Return Policy That's Almost Too Good To Be True

First, a primer on what doesn't count for the Twice as Nice Guarantee: The biggest one is alcohol, and Aldi's policy might actually be superseded by your state laws prohibiting the return of alcohol. The second one is Aldi Find items that are not food, which covers anything from metal straw sets, to pet clothes, to lawn gear. The third group that it doesn't cover is actual name brands, so if you bought real Oreos or Doritos from your Aldi store, you won't get a replacement. Finally, if you're bringing something back just because you didn't like the taste, you won't receive a replacement. But, in all of these cases — except possibly alcohol — you will still get a refund.

To actually use the Twice as Nice Guarantee, you'll need to grab your receipt if you still have it, grab the item, with any available original packaging, and bring it into the store. So you don't forget your replacement item, we recommend picking that up first and then getting into a checkout line with an actual cashier (not a self-checkout kiosk). Let the cashier know you're returning the item and why, and that you've already picked out a replacement. It's really that easy!