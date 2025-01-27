The Aldi Return Policy That's Almost Too Good To Be True
Aldi is one of America's favorite grocery stores, and it's known for price tags that indicate whether an item is going to be sticking around, its stinginess where coupons are concerned (the prices are already so low!), and its weekly change-up of the Aldi Finds section, where you can get an inflatable pool one week and a piece of furniture the next. What you might be surprised to learn is that Aldi actually has a kick-ass return policy, too.
It's called the Twice as Nice Guarantee, and it works like this: If you're dissatisfied with any product for any reason related to the quality (excepting a few items that will be discussed later), you can return it to Aldi to get your money back, plus they will also give you a replacement item. You'll need your receipt to receive the refund to the form of payment you used to buy the item in the first place, but if you don't have it, you can still get store credit. Pretty generous for a chain that regularly boasts the lowest grocery prices around.
How to use the Aldi Twice as Nice Guarantee
First, a primer on what doesn't count for the Twice as Nice Guarantee: The biggest one is alcohol, and Aldi's policy might actually be superseded by your state laws prohibiting the return of alcohol. The second one is Aldi Find items that are not food, which covers anything from metal straw sets, to pet clothes, to lawn gear. The third group that it doesn't cover is actual name brands, so if you bought real Oreos or Doritos from your Aldi store, you won't get a replacement. Finally, if you're bringing something back just because you didn't like the taste, you won't receive a replacement. But, in all of these cases — except possibly alcohol — you will still get a refund.
To actually use the Twice as Nice Guarantee, you'll need to grab your receipt if you still have it, grab the item, with any available original packaging, and bring it into the store. So you don't forget your replacement item, we recommend picking that up first and then getting into a checkout line with an actual cashier (not a self-checkout kiosk). Let the cashier know you're returning the item and why, and that you've already picked out a replacement. It's really that easy!
Does the Aldi return policy work with Instacart?
Aldi cleverly hopped onto the Instacart train early, in 2017, and the fastest-growing supermarket chain hasn't looked back since. It's very convenient to place a delivery or pick-up order at Aldi through Instacart, though if the reason you're using this service is for mobility concerns, you might have difficulty taking advantage of its return policy to the fullest.
First of all, if you just want your money back (that is, Instacart credit) for a damaged or spoiled item, and you don't care about a replacement, you can do that through Instacart's app; they tend to take care of their customers very quickly and cordially. However, if you want a cash or card refund and replacement item, you will have to head into the store, with the digital Instacart receipt on your phone. If you're unable to make it into a store for whatever reason, you might have to settle for just the Instacart refund.