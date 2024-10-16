The Only Times You'll Get To Use Coupons At Aldi
Many infrequent Aldi customers are likely oblivious to the fact that Aldi does not offer traditional coupons. While newer Aldi shoppers with a love for couponing might have noticed that coupons aren't the norm at the grocery chain, it's actually a part of their business model to not give their customers deals in this form. Instead, Aldi says they prefer to give better deals to all customers in-store rather than only rewarding extreme couponers with low prices.
However, there are exceptions to nearly every rule, and Aldi's anti-coupon stance is no exception. In fact, Aldi does occasionally offer coupons, just not as frequently as stores like Albertsons or Safeway. Instead, Aldi offers coupons for events like the Grand Openings of new store locations and regional promotions that run for a limited time only. This means that most coupon initiatives Aldi does are quite time-sensitive and are unlikely to return once they expire.
Why doesn't Aldi typically offer coupons?
Ultimately, Aldi's reason for offering coupons so rarely is because they don't actually need to. By offering in-store deals that apply to all shoppers very frequently, the idea of coupons becomes somewhat passé. Furthermore, by not having an ingrained coupon system, they cut out the middle man between customers and optimal prices, making for a generally better experience for shoppers and probably influencing Aldi's popularity as a grocery store. After all, saving money is what Aldi is all about in the eyes of many of their customers.
With that being said, when those limited-time coupons are active in your area, they won't be hard to find. A testament to how little Aldi utilizes coupons, the chain only offers physical coupons to its customers. This means that digital coupons from grocery store apps are off the table when it comes to Aldi, so if you think you've found special deals or coupons online for the grocery chain, they are illegitimate and could potentially even be a deliberate food scam. Instead, you will receive the aforementioned special coupons in the mail or at your local Aldi store when an event or promotion is either ongoing or set to begin soon.