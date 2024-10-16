The Only Times You'll Get To Use Coupons At Aldi

Ultimately, Aldi's reason for offering coupons so rarely is because they don't actually need to. By offering in-store deals that apply to all shoppers very frequently, the idea of coupons becomes somewhat passé. Furthermore, by not having an ingrained coupon system, they cut out the middle man between customers and optimal prices, making for a generally better experience for shoppers and probably influencing Aldi's popularity as a grocery store. After all, saving money is what Aldi is all about in the eyes of many of their customers.

With that being said, when those limited-time coupons are active in your area, they won't be hard to find. A testament to how little Aldi utilizes coupons, the chain only offers physical coupons to its customers. This means that digital coupons from grocery store apps are off the table when it comes to Aldi, so if you think you've found special deals or coupons online for the grocery chain, they are illegitimate and could potentially even be a deliberate food scam. Instead, you will receive the aforementioned special coupons in the mail or at your local Aldi store when an event or promotion is either ongoing or set to begin soon.