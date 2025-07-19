The Blender's Original Purpose Was Deliciously Wholesome
From creamy mac and cheese sauce to delicious smoothies, the modern blender can do it all. Yes, the versatility of blenders has come a long way since it was first patented by Stephen Poplawski with the Arnold Electric Company in 1922. Poplawski originally created it as a tool to make blended drinks like malted milkshakes. The incredible convenience of the machine made it popular, and it was eventually improved upon and produced by the Hamilton Beach Manufacturing Company in 1933. Thanks to years of refining and redesigning, it's applicable for many different things, but you can also still use the blender for its original purpose: milkshakes
The modern-day milkshake is a far cry from the malted milkshakes that were all the rage in the early 1900s. Instead of just milk and ice cream, these malts were made with a nutritional powder that was popular for being both high-calorie and non-perishable. Malted milk powder is made from barley, which also adds a subtle nuttiness and added sweetness to the drink. The efficiency of the blender made preparing these drinks easier and faster to serve, and helped soda fountains and ice cream parlors sell plenty of them. But the blender wasn't quite ready to become a household name.
The blender has come a long way since soda fountains
Poplawski's blender design was a great start, but it wasn't until an ambitious undertaking by two Freds — Frederick J. Osius and Fred Waring — that the kitchen appliance would achieve greater success. The first improvements were done by Osius with funding supplied by Waring, which debuted in 1933 under the name "Miracle Mixer." But the machine still had some growing pains, and eventually, after investing $25,000 in the project, Waring released Osius and marketed his own redesigned version, called the "Waring Blendor," in 1937.
This version of the blender, and subsequent models, was sold in department stores for household use, and over the decades, it's continued to evolve in its mechanics and uses. These days, almost all blenders have a variety of button options, ranging from puree to chop, and can be used for everything from smoothies to soups. Some people even use them in place of food processors, but food processors and blenders are different, so that might not always be the best choice. And if you want a bit of nostalgia, you can still use a blender to make a delicious milkshake (with or without the malt).