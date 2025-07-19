The Blender's Original Purpose Was Deliciously Wholesome

From creamy mac and cheese sauce to delicious smoothies, the modern blender can do it all. Yes, the versatility of blenders has come a long way since it was first patented by Stephen Poplawski with the Arnold Electric Company in 1922. Poplawski originally created it as a tool to make blended drinks like malted milkshakes. The incredible convenience of the machine made it popular, and it was eventually improved upon and produced by the Hamilton Beach Manufacturing Company in 1933. Thanks to years of refining and redesigning, it's applicable for many different things, but you can also still use the blender for its original purpose: milkshakes

The modern-day milkshake is a far cry from the malted milkshakes that were all the rage in the early 1900s. Instead of just milk and ice cream, these malts were made with a nutritional powder that was popular for being both high-calorie and non-perishable. Malted milk powder is made from barley, which also adds a subtle nuttiness and added sweetness to the drink. The efficiency of the blender made preparing these drinks easier and faster to serve, and helped soda fountains and ice cream parlors sell plenty of them. But the blender wasn't quite ready to become a household name.