Can You Really Make A Milkshake Without Ice Cream?

If you are ever desperately craving a milkshake but lacking the crucial component of ice cream, fear not. It is beyond easy to make a milkshake without a single scoop. You'll need some basic ingredients, though: ice, milk, sugar, and real vanilla extract.

Really, all you need to do is dump everything in the blender and let it rip. Allow your blender to run until the mixture is smooth and looking like a tasty milkshake! If it's too thin, add a bit more ice — that is where the body of the shake comes from without ice cream. Too thick, and you can just splash in more milk. You can also add more or less vanilla depending on your personal preferences. If you want to jazz it up, add a dash of your favorite extract, like peppermint, almond, or coconut. Or toss in some strawberries, bananas, or chocolate syrup for a tasty combo.