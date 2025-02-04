Can You Really Make A Milkshake Without Ice Cream?
If you are ever desperately craving a milkshake but lacking the crucial component of ice cream, fear not. It is beyond easy to make a milkshake without a single scoop. You'll need some basic ingredients, though: ice, milk, sugar, and real vanilla extract.
Really, all you need to do is dump everything in the blender and let it rip. Allow your blender to run until the mixture is smooth and looking like a tasty milkshake! If it's too thin, add a bit more ice — that is where the body of the shake comes from without ice cream. Too thick, and you can just splash in more milk. You can also add more or less vanilla depending on your personal preferences. If you want to jazz it up, add a dash of your favorite extract, like peppermint, almond, or coconut. Or toss in some strawberries, bananas, or chocolate syrup for a tasty combo.
Tips for making the best ice cream-less milkshake ever
To make the best milkshake (even without ice cream), consider the ingredients and the technique. You've got to nail both to make a star shake. As far as ingredients go, try replacing or supplementing the milk with some heavy cream for a more luxurious, velvety texture. Whole milk and half-and-half work well too, but avoid anything with fats that don't emulsify well — like coffee creamers — or you'll be left with a lumpy, separated mess. You can even try coconut milk for a vegan milkshake that tastes so much better than you'd expect. For a flavor boost, add fresh vanilla bean instead of vanilla extract, or soak vanilla bean pods in your milk of choice overnight before making your shake.
For technique, try adding your ice bit by bit instead of all at once. Start blending at a low speed and gradually increase to a higher one. The low speed pulls the ingredients in toward the blades evenly and prevents splashing, and finishing it on a high speed gives you a uniform, smooth texture.