The Most Common Mistakes People Make With A Blender

Used to mix, purée, or emulsify food and liquids, blenders can make food prep both faster and easier. While many use them to prepare on-the-go smoothies, blenders are equally useful for making soups, salad dressings, and sauces. As long as there is some liquid in the mix, the blades can easily circulate most ingredients, turning them into a smooth, even mixture. From great-tasting green smoothies to pumpkin and spice soup, these versatile appliances can handle everything from light snacks to full meals.

The first version of a blender was developed by an American-Polish inventor in 1922. While the first prototype of the appliance was specifically designed to make soda fountain drinks, it wasn't long before it became popular for more than just drinks. By 1937, a more advanced commercial blender model was introduced under the (deliberately misspelled) name Waring Blendor. As the demand for the appliance grew, blenders evolved to include multiple speed settings, a pulse function, and stronger motors.

Despite being a staple in many kitchens, however, blenders are often misused in ways that can damage the appliance or ruin a recipe. With this in mind, here are some of the most common mistakes home chefs make with blenders and how to avoid them.